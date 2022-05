1 / 6

Actresses who underwent a massive transformation for their characters

Over the last few years, the narrative of women's representation on screen has shifted in the right direction. With more female-led stories on diverse and crucial subjects, it is indeed one of the best times of Indian cinema. The leading ladies are going all out to slip into their characters and deliver a benchmark performance. These actresses are certainly taking the game a notch higher with their prep process of learning a new language or training in a new skill. As they continue to impress us, here's looking at four stars who underwent a massive physical transformation for their characters.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla