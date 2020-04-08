Share your Lockdown Story
Priyanka Chopra: From Miss World at 18 to B town journey, being a global icon; Check out her TRANSFORMATION

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has successfully built a brand of her own. Not just in Bollywood, she has also earned a name for herself in the West. Here's taking a look at the actress' amazing transformation over the years.
April 8, 2020
  • 1 / 10
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' stunning transformation

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' stunning transformation

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has successfully built a brand of her own. Not just in Bollywood, she has earned a name for herself in the West as well. The stunning actress is a former Miss World, a philanthropist, Indian actress, American TV show actress and singer. Though the gorgeous actress is a big star now, her journey hasn't been an easy ride. She is one of the self-made stars of Bollywood. When PeeCee was a pre-teen, she left Jamshedpur to live with her aunt in Newton, Massachusetts. She shared her story on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert saying, "I was twelve years old and I was coming to visit my cousins and I realized that kids don't have to wear a uniform to school in America. And for a teenager, that's really important, you know?" The actress further added how her mom allowed her to attend high school in Queens, New York. The Quantico star was only eighteen years old when she bagged the Miss World title and many times she has credited her intelligence and confidence for her achievement. It might come as a surprise but before winning pageants, PeeCee considered being an aeronautical engineer for NASA. After being crowned Miss World, Chopra has done many films. Not many know, before making her entry in Bollywood, Priyanka made her acting debut in Tamil film Thamizhan. She shared screen space with Vijay in the same. Thamizhan was directed by Majith and produced by G. Venkateshwaran. In 2003, Priyanka bagged her first Bollywood project and made her B-town debut with "The Hero: Lose Story of a Spy." She was later seen in Andaaz. The actress has been unstoppable since then. She has been a part of many films including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Krrish, Don, Fashion, Dostana, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and more that helped shape her career. In 2015, she starred as Alex Parrish in the ABC thriller series"Quantico." After gaining popularity in the West, she has been featured in Hollywood films such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake. She was last seen in Bollywood in the biopic 'The Sky Is Pink.' The actress has certainly come a long way. She is currently at the top of her game. Here's taking a look at the actress' amazing transformation over the years.

    Photo Credit : Youtube/Getty Images

  • 2 / 10
    Acting debut

    Acting debut

    Post winning beauty pageants, PeeCee made her acting debut with a Tamil film, Thamizhan. She shared screen space with South star Vijay in the same.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 10
    Bollywood debut

    Bollywood debut

    She made her B-town debut with 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy."

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 10
    The Breakthrough days

    The Breakthrough days

    Post her debut, PeeCee did films like Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Krish, and Don that helped her make a mark in the industry.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 10
    Success

    Success

    She garnered success for playing a troubled model in Fashion. She also won a Nation Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the same. Post that, she did films like Dostana and gained wider recognition for taking up challenging roles in films like Kaminey, Barfi!, Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 10
    Making a mark in the West

    Making a mark in the West

    From 2015 to 2018, PeeCee starred as Alex Parrish in the ABC thriller series Quantico. Her spectacular performance in the same helped her gain success in the West.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 10
    Hollywood films

    Hollywood films

    Post achieving success as Alex Parrish in Quantico, PeeCee played supporting roles in Hollywood films such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 10
    The Sky Is Pink

    The Sky Is Pink

    The actress returned to Bollywood and was seen in Shonali Bose's film, The Sky Is Pink. She shared screen space with Farhan Akhtar in the same.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 10
    An inspiration person

    An inspiration person

    The actress is considered to be an inspirational figure who has achieved success on her own terms. Coming from a small town, 'The Sky Is Pink' actress has come a long way. Nothing can beat her badass attitude and confidence.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 10 / 10
    Her success mantra

    Her success mantra

    In an interview with Insider, PeeCee spilled beans on her success saying, ""I'm a believer of having at least a plan A, a plan B, and a plan C whenever I make career strides so that if one doesn't work out, I always have something else to fall back on," She added "And by that, I don't mean career choices, I mean ways to get to your destination, like the plan of action to get to your destination. It shouldn't just be the one plan that I'm going to apply to this one place and if I get the job it'll be great."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

