Priyanka Chopra: From Miss World at 18 to B town journey, being a global icon; Check out her TRANSFORMATION

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' stunning transformation

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has successfully built a brand of her own. Not just in Bollywood, she has earned a name for herself in the West as well. The stunning actress is a former Miss World, a philanthropist, Indian actress, American TV show actress and singer. Though the gorgeous actress is a big star now, her journey hasn't been an easy ride. She is one of the self-made stars of Bollywood. When PeeCee was a pre-teen, she left Jamshedpur to live with her aunt in Newton, Massachusetts. She shared her story on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert saying, "I was twelve years old and I was coming to visit my cousins and I realized that kids don't have to wear a uniform to school in America. And for a teenager, that's really important, you know?" The actress further added how her mom allowed her to attend high school in Queens, New York. The Quantico star was only eighteen years old when she bagged the Miss World title and many times she has credited her intelligence and confidence for her achievement. It might come as a surprise but before winning pageants, PeeCee considered being an aeronautical engineer for NASA. After being crowned Miss World, Chopra has done many films. Not many know, before making her entry in Bollywood, Priyanka made her acting debut in Tamil film Thamizhan. She shared screen space with Vijay in the same. Thamizhan was directed by Majith and produced by G. Venkateshwaran. In 2003, Priyanka bagged her first Bollywood project and made her B-town debut with "The Hero: Lose Story of a Spy." She was later seen in Andaaz. The actress has been unstoppable since then. She has been a part of many films including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Krrish, Don, Fashion, Dostana, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and more that helped shape her career. In 2015, she starred as Alex Parrish in the ABC thriller series"Quantico." After gaining popularity in the West, she has been featured in Hollywood films such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake. She was last seen in Bollywood in the biopic 'The Sky Is Pink.' The actress has certainly come a long way. She is currently at the top of her game. Here's taking a look at the actress' amazing transformation over the years.

