Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Anniversary: 6 times when the actress gushed over her 'extremely smart' hubby

1 / 6

Happy Anniversary, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas!

Priyanka Chopra leaves no stone unturned to gush about her favourite person in the whole wide world aka Nick Jonas. If it were up to Priyanka, all her appearances and interviews probably would've been about Nick Jonas, and that says how adorable they are! Nick, too, makes sure to praise his wife and convey his sincerest feelings for her via social media or through his songs. Sucker, am I right? The two have redefined couple goals, and continue doing so with their heartfelt love for each other. On the couple's 3rd wedding anniversary, we take a look at some of the most interesting things that Priyanka Chopra said about Nick Jonas:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES