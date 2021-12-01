Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Anniversary: 6 times when the actress gushed over her 'extremely smart' hubby

Priyanka Chopra leaves no stone unturned to gush about her favourite person in the whole wide world aka Nick Jonas. If it were up to Priyanka, all her appearances and interviews probably would've been about Nick Jonas, and that says how adorable they are! Nick, too, makes sure to praise his wife and convey his sincerest feelings for her via social media or through his songs. Sucker, am I right? The two have redefined couple goals, and continue doing so with their heartfelt love for each other.
On the couple's 3rd wedding anniversary, we take a look at some of the most interesting things that Priyanka Chopra said about Nick Jonas:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
As the world is speculating why Priyanka Chopra has suddenly removed Nick Jonas' surname from her social media account, she had once revealed why she wanted to add the same in the first. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon in 2019, Priyanka had said, "I always wanted to add his name to mine because I felt like, you know, we're becoming family and I'm a little traditional and old school like that," she said. "But I don't take away my identity — he gets added to who I am."
During her interview with Vogue in December, PeeCee had revealed how Nick Jonas makes her "blush" every time they are together! "This guy turned me into such a girl...If I could blush, I’d be tomato red right now," she adorably said.
Priyanka Chopra once said that she calls Nick her 'Old Man Jonas!' If you're wondering why, that is because Priyanka believes Nick is an old soul! “I call him ‘Old Man Jonas,'...He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much," she chimed in.
Nick Jonas' decision to get married in India had Priyanka Chopra fight her tears out of joy! During an interview with Hello Magazine in 2018, the then-bride-to-be had said, "When Nick said to me that he wanted to marry his bride in her home, it melted my heart," adding that having two big weddings in India was "unbelievably special" to her.
From understanding the importance of the 'Mehendi' ceremony at wedding to making sure they perform prayers and 'pujas' before moving forward with any important work, Nick Jonas has always been too keen to learn about Priyanka Chopra's culture and beliefs.