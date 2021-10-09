Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ PHOTOS that display their love for furry companions

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most celebrated personalities, globally. Fans of Priyanka know that she is a complete dog lover. Having a nurturing and affectionate bond in one’s life is surely a blessing and power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy such a pure bond with their adorable furry pets. Both Priyanka and Nick are an ardent animal lover and their social media is a testimony to it. The celebrity couple are proud parents to three dogs namely Diana, Gino and Panda. Be it casually strolling on streets of London, Christmas posts or a simple cozy moment, their pooches hold a special place in the couple's heart. Time and again, fans have seen ample videos and photos of Diana, Gino and Prada featuring on Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ social media space. Moreover, Priyanka also maintains a separate Instagram page for her pooch Diana, also featuring in it, are posts on Gino and Panda. Here, we have curated a few photos of the powerful that prove they are doting parents to their dogs.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Here, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen going for a fun ride with their pets. While sharing the picture, Chopra said, “Home is where the heart is.”
Decked up in style, this photo sees the couple casually strolling on streets with Diana.
This mushy photo features Priyanka and Nick all hearts for each other as their pooch enjoys a warm embrace.
A candid moment from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas life clicked by mother Madhu Chopra.
Diana also crashes mom and dad’s drink date sometimes. The powerful can be seen stealing a sweet kiss as Diana wonders if mom and dad will allow her to drink.