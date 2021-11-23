Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas to Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone: B town celebs who had two wedding ceremonies

Cross-culture weddings are undoubtedly one of the most wonderful celebrations of different traditions, backgrounds, cultures and planning such ceremonies can be a little challenging. For couples, it is the most memorable day of their lives and for some, it is just not one special occasion but two. Yes, we are talking about these hot Jodis of Bollywood who hosted two wedding ceremonies to embrace both their traditions and customs. Here's a look at 5 Bollywood couples who followed the dual wedding ceremonies to honour their communities.
Photo Credit : Josevilla/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas was one of the most awaited weddings of 2018 after the couple set the internet on fire with their engagement pictures. Priyanka and Nick decided to integrate both their religions and backgrounds on their big day which took place in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan. The power couple first tied the knot by taking conventional pheras followed by a Christian ceremony.
Photo Credit : Joseph Radhik's Instagram
One of the big fat Indian weddings of Bollywood celebs who settled for dual ceremonies was of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. The couple tied the knot in two separate ceremonies on 24th October 2020, the Anand Karaj ceremony in the morning followed by a conventional Punjabi wedding the same night.
Photo Credit : Sabyasachi/Neha Kakkar's Instagram
While Genelia is a Catholic, and Riteish is a Maharashtrian, their cross-culture wedding saw an incredible fusion of both religions right from the pre-wedding ceremonies. The cutest B-town couple hosted a two-day wedding, one according to Christian customs and the other one in Maharashtrian style.
Photo Credit : Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram
One of the most charming things about this lovey-dovey couple's cross-culture wedding was how they embraced each other's traditions and got married according to both Sindhi and Konkani customs. Bollywood’s Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone got married at Lake Como, Italy on 14th and 15th November 2018.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Asin Thottumkal who gained fame after her Bollywood debut film Ghajini got hitched to Rahul Sharma on 19th January 2016. The couple first hosted a Christian wedding ceremony followed by pheras according to the Hindu rituals.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Asin Thottumkal's Instagram