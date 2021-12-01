Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Wedding Anniversary Special: 5 Times they proved to be the selfie king & queen

It feels like yesterday when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. But in reality, this power couple celebrates three years to their wedding today. Ever since their wedding in 2018, Nick and Priyanka have been busy with work but still have managed to spend some quality time together. The two lovebirds keep their fans updated with their cute and funny selfies and we sure are hooked to their cute love selfies. As the couple celebrates their three years of togetherness, we take a trip down memory lane to pick out some of the adorable photos of the couple which will leave you awestruck.
Photo Credit : Nick Jonas' Instagram
The actress took to Instagram to share a mushy picture of herself with her husband. In the click, Priyanka Chopra can be seen wrapping her arms around Nick Jonas.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Well, the cute pictures of this lovey-dovey couple often leave their fans to love them even more. The sweet smile on Nick and Priyanka during the new year celebration is infectious as the duo gets cosy in the picture.
Time and again, Nick and Priyanka have always showered appreciation on social media of one another, which is too cute to miss. This cute picture shared by Priyanka Chopra is proof that the couple is madly in love with each other.
Priyanka Chopra always shares pictures on her social media with her husband Nick Jonas. Well, this selfie of Nick and Priyanka speaks a thousand words and will certainly melt your hearts.
The Christmas spirit is in the air and celebrations in the United States and across the world have already begun with Thanksgiving. In the click, Priyanka and Nick who always make headlines with their romantic posts can be seen posing for a selfie as they celebrate Thanksgiving.