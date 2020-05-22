test90test92node
Priyanka Chopra to Tara Sutaria: When Bollywood actresses donned bold outfits and the internet lost its calm

Bollywood actress' bold choices in movies and characters are well known, today we have these daring choices Bollywood actresses made in terms of their outfits. Have a look.
1955 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Bollywood divas and their bold outfits will make your jaws drop

    Bollywood divas and their bold outfits will make your jaws drop

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an actor who has never abided herself by any rules and made a few of her own when it comes to her talent as an actress. The actress recently has been taking a lot of initiatives for supporting people affected due to the ongoing epidemic in the world. Priyanka Chopra made a special cameo at the end of the music video of Nick Jonas’ new single Until We Meet Again. Nick Jonas, who was one of the coaches of the singing reality show The Voice, performed his new single Until We Meet Again at the finale of the popular show. One of the most loved celebrity couples worldwide, these two are known for their style statements made together. In Grammy 2020, Priyanka Chopra had opted for an ivory white gown from Ralph and Russo stealing all the limelight from her husband Nick Jonas. The amazing ensemble featured an extremely deep plunging neckline, with fringes attached to it by batwing sleeves. A short intricate train was displayed at the outfit. Not only this but when Priyanka made an appearance at the red carpet of Chasing Happiness- The Jonas Brothers documentary, she made our jaws drop with her stunning high slit gown. She was showered with compliments for her bold choice of outfit. It's not a Bollywood diva surprised us with her bold choice of outfits. Newcomer Tara Sutaria sported a tube crop top with a thigh-high slit mini skirt and people fell in love with her style.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 2 / 8
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    The fitness and beauty diva opted for an all-white dress with a thigh-high slit and opted for red lips and messy hair beauty look for a beauty awards ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Nushrat Bharucha

    Nushrat Bharucha

    Nushrat Bharucha opted for a dark green dress flaunting her legs with a long slit, she certainly captured our hearts with the look. She accessorized her outfit with a sleek straight hairdo, a handcuff and an ear cuff.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor opted for a plunging neckline and thigh high slit rose gold gown for a beauty awards show and added the perfect curls for the event to her look and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria raised the bar of party wear in a bold sequin tube top and slit skirt for a birthday party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a deep plunging necklined white gown for Grammy's and absolutely won the style game all over the world.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 7 / 8
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma took the lacey dress to another level with a bold bustier white slit dress for an awards ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif 's bare back dress at a red carpet event with a deep neckline was a winning red dress for the evening.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

