Priyanka Chopra to Tara Sutaria: When Bollywood actresses donned bold outfits and the internet lost its calm

Bollywood divas and their bold outfits will make your jaws drop

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an actor who has never abided herself by any rules and made a few of her own when it comes to her talent as an actress. The actress recently has been taking a lot of initiatives for supporting people affected due to the ongoing epidemic in the world. Priyanka Chopra made a special cameo at the end of the music video of Nick Jonas’ new single Until We Meet Again. Nick Jonas, who was one of the coaches of the singing reality show The Voice, performed his new single Until We Meet Again at the finale of the popular show. One of the most loved celebrity couples worldwide, these two are known for their style statements made together. In Grammy 2020, Priyanka Chopra had opted for an ivory white gown from Ralph and Russo stealing all the limelight from her husband Nick Jonas. The amazing ensemble featured an extremely deep plunging neckline, with fringes attached to it by batwing sleeves. A short intricate train was displayed at the outfit. Not only this but when Priyanka made an appearance at the red carpet of Chasing Happiness- The Jonas Brothers documentary, she made our jaws drop with her stunning high slit gown. She was showered with compliments for her bold choice of outfit. It's not a Bollywood diva surprised us with her bold choice of outfits. Newcomer Tara Sutaria sported a tube crop top with a thigh-high slit mini skirt and people fell in love with her style.

Photo Credit : getty images