Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift to Jennifer Aniston: 7 Times celebs wore black sequin outfits and made jaws drop

From Jennifer Aniston, Priyanka Chopra to Hina Khan, take a look at this list of celebrities who made ravishing appearances in black sequin outfits.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: December 5, 2020 03:09 pm
    Be it gracing a movie promotional event, awards show or a red carpet event, celebrities never leave a chance to make heads turn with their ravishing appearances. They make sure to look their best all the time. Black has always been a go-to-colour for many celebrities. We all are aware about Jennifer Aniston's love for the colour black. Be it rocking a casual avatar or slaying in beautiful dresses, Jennifer has picked up a black outfit multiple times. Not just Jennifer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is undeniably one of the fashionable stars in the industry, has donned black outfits several times and slayed it. The list of celebrities and their love for black is a long one. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities wear black 'sequin' outfit and look absolutely mesmerising. From Jennifer Aniston, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Hina Khan, take a look at this list of celebrities who wore black sequin outfit and made jaws drop.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    PeeCee is one of the most fashionable actresses in the industry. She has worn jaw-dropping outfits and made heads turn several times. The actress' love for sequins knows no bounds. The beautiful actress once donned a body-hugging Michael Kors black sequin outfit and absolutely nailed it.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor never fails to impress. She knows how to keep things stylish. For an event, Taylor dazzled in a floor-length sequin gown and looked beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston has time and again proved that she has an impeccable sense of style. For an event, she opted for a black sequin dress which also featured a thigh-high slit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Miley Cyrus

    The singer knows how to slay. For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019, she wore a black sequin dress and looked spectacular.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Kerry Washington

    Kerry Washington's red carpet looks are the best. She always nails it and how! For her appearance at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, she stunned in a black strapless sequin gown, which also featured a thigh-high slit. This is hands down one of her best looks.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Hina Khan

    Hina is one of the stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. For an awards show, Hina wore a black sequins dress and looked ravishing.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Gal Gadot

    Over the years, Gal Gadot has given fans fashion goals multiple times. For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, she wore a black sequin dress and looked mesmerising.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images