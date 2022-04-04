Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Stars who dubbed Hollywood films in Hindi

1 / 6

Bollywood actors who dubbed for Hollywood movies

Bollywood celebs don't just entertain us with their movies but are also adding the Indian touch to big Hollywood films. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and many others have become our most favourites to lend their voices to famous characters in some of the most anticipated movies, be it live-action or animated and even superhero movies. Take a look at Bollywood celebs who have lent their voices to popular Hollywood movies.

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram