Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Stars who dubbed Hollywood films in Hindi

Bollywood celebs don't just entertain us with their movies but are also adding the Indian touch to big Hollywood films. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and many others have become our most favourites to lend their voices to famous characters in some of the most anticipated movies, be it live-action or animated and even superhero movies. Take a look at Bollywood celebs who have lent their voices to popular Hollywood movies.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The actor dubbed for the lead actor Tom Holland in Marvel's film Spider-Man: Homecoming which was released last year.
Photo Credit : Tiger Shroff's Instagram
The actor dubbed for Disney's superhero film Captain America: Civil War which was released in 2016. He lent his voice to Chris Evans' Captain America in the Anthony and Joe Russo directorial film.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan's Instagram
The actor lent his voice to the computer-animated comedy film Ice Age: Collision Course in the year 2016.
Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Long before she made her entry into Hollywood, Priyanka had dubbed for Disney's 3D animated comedy film Planes' English version for the role of Pan-Asian origin.
The actor had lent his voice to a superhero robot called Optimus Prime in the year 2011 for the science fiction action drama film Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Michael Bay's directorial was the third part in the Transformers film series and the sequel to Revenge of the Fallen released in 2009.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram