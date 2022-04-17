Priyanka Chopra's desi looks outside India

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. She is not only a popular name here in India but is a big shot even in the Hollywood industry. Although, the actress has married an American singer and shifted to the United States but she has not left her culture behind. She is our Desi girl and will always remain one. The actress looks stunning in a traditional attire and never misses a chance to leave everyone spellbound with her pictures of either wearing a saree, a lehenga or a salwar kameez. The best part is that she makes sure to celebrate all the India festivals with her hubby and his family in US and also makes sure to wear a traditional outfit every now and then. We bring to you 5 times when PeeCee wore a traditional outfit outside India.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a yellow salwar-kameez in these pictures. With her caption it is clear that she is enjoying a bright sunny day looking stunning in this comfy attire.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram
Priyanka made sure to celebrate Diwali with hubby Nick Jonas in LA. She did everything the traditional way and even wore a stunning yellow saree.
Priyanka Chopra looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a blue saree that has white floral print on it. With her caption it is clear that PeeCee just wore a saree because she wanted to.
Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in a white lehenga with floral print and her tube top with mirror work on it. She celebrated Diwali with all her desi friends in US and we must admit it was quite a celebration.
