From Priyanka Chopra's London summer to Raj Kundra's bail, check out this week's viral photos

The past week for Bollywood was a mixed bag! From travel to resuming work to film announcements, it was a busy week for actors and industry. India's global star and Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra was one of them as she continues to be in London for the shoot of her web series Citadel. The actress has been in London for several months now where she's shooting Citadel and earlier filmed Text For You. Priyanka could probably call herself a local by now as she's experienced the city in all its seasons. Earlier this week, Priyanka took to Instagram to bid goodbye to the London summer that she very much celebrated and soaked in. "Summer, you’ve been good to me #TBT #GoodbyeSummer #HelloFall," PeeCee captioned her stunning photos. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan raised the heat in New York while Parineeti Chopra made waves in Maldives with her bikini look. On home turf, Raj Kundra was finally granted bail and he returned home after being arrested in July. Take a look at some of the viral photos of the week:
Photo Credit : Instagram
After their dinner date, Deepika Padukone and Olympian PV Sindhu met once more. However, this time it was for a game of badminton. The actress, who was also a state level player, played a good session of badminton and the stars shared videos and photos on social media for their fans.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan turns up the heat on the gram every time she drops a photo. The star kid recently took to Instagram to drop a photo from her lit New York weekend and it was all things stylish!
Raj Kundra returned home this week after he got a bail in the alleged adult films racket case. The businessman who was arrested in July returned home after more than a month and reunited with wife Shilpa Shetty and his two kids.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Parineeti Chopra took off to the Maldives with her parents and brother to enjoy the island nation. While on vacation, the actress dropped a stunning bikini look as she looks ravishing in red. Sister Priyanka Chopra was all praise for it!
Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 41st birthday on an island nation with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Saif. To wish her, Arjun Kapoor shared an unseen photo from the sets of Bhoot Police and wrote, "Happy belated birthday Bebo !!! I just wanted an excuse to post this image of Tim, Nawab Saab & Me but we all know even out of focus you shall always be the centre of attention in every frame...Here’s to more good times on & off set especially when we make you also do the sequel to Bhoot Police !!! @kareenakapoorkhan #itsabiggish," the actor wrote.