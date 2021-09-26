From Priyanka Chopra's London summer to Raj Kundra's bail, check out this week's viral photos

1 / 6

Priyanka Chopra's London summer

The past week for Bollywood was a mixed bag! From travel to resuming work to film announcements, it was a busy week for actors and industry. India's global star and Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra was one of them as she continues to be in London for the shoot of her web series Citadel. The actress has been in London for several months now where she's shooting Citadel and earlier filmed Text For You. Priyanka could probably call herself a local by now as she's experienced the city in all its seasons. Earlier this week, Priyanka took to Instagram to bid goodbye to the London summer that she very much celebrated and soaked in. "Summer, you’ve been good to me #TBT #GoodbyeSummer #HelloFall," PeeCee captioned her stunning photos. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan raised the heat in New York while Parineeti Chopra made waves in Maldives with her bikini look. On home turf, Raj Kundra was finally granted bail and he returned home after being arrested in July. Take a look at some of the viral photos of the week:

Photo Credit : Instagram