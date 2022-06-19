Priyanka Chopra's precious pic with daughter to Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, see viral photos of the week

1 / 6

Priyanka Chopra's baby glimpse

Bollywood was buzzing this week with several happening events across the city. From film promotions to airport visits, Bollywood actors are busier than ever for several different reasons. However, off our home turf, Priyanka Chopra, who lives in Los Angeles, was making some noise on social media. The reason? Well, Priyanka shared a new glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie and it began trending immediately on social media. While Priyanka was wishing her mum Madhu Chopra on her birthday, the post garnered attention for Malti's glimpse which even daddy Nick Jonas reacted to. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra."

Photo Credit : Instagram