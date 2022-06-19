Priyanka Chopra's precious pic with daughter to Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, see viral photos of the week

Bollywood was buzzing this week with several happening events across the city. From film promotions to airport visits, Bollywood actors are busier than ever for several different reasons. However, off our home turf, Priyanka Chopra, who lives in Los Angeles, was making some noise on social media. The reason? Well, Priyanka shared a new glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie and it began trending immediately on social media. While Priyanka was wishing her mum Madhu Chopra on her birthday, the post garnered attention for Malti's glimpse which even daddy Nick Jonas reacted to. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra."
Sonam Kapoor, who is soon expecting her first child, had a beautiful baby shower that was all things pretty. Sharing photos, the actress wrote, "It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way."
Taking a break from her hectic shoot life, Anushka jetted off to the Maldives last week and spent a good amount of time with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. Donning this hat and beachwear, Anushka captioned the photo, "The result of taking your own photos."
This week was also late Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary. On the same day, Rhea Chakraborty, who was caught in the eye of the storm, shared a series of photos with her then boyfriend and wrote, "Miss you every day…"
Vicky Kaushal, who was in Croatia last week for a song shoot with Tripti Dimri, raised the heat there as he dropped these jaw-dropping photos on the gram. Needless to say, his fans went gaga over the actor's photos.
Pinkvilla hosted its first-ever awards night titled 'Pinkvilla Style Icons' this week. While style was in abundance, Bollywood's top stars took the awards night to another level with this epic moment.
