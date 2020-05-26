Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra's summer selfie to Kareena Kapoor's no makeup pic, BEST quarantine photos of B town stars

Priyanka Chopra's summer selfie to Kareena Kapoor's no makeup pic, BEST quarantine photos of B town stars

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone and more, celebrities are very active on social media. Through social media posts, celebs are sharing what are they up to during quarantine. On that note, check out their best photos!
2244 reads Mumbai Updated: May 26, 2020 04:26 pm
  • 1 / 14
    Best quarantine photos of B town actresses

    Best quarantine photos of B town actresses

    From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and more, celebrities are very active on social media. Through social media posts, celebs are sharing what are they up to during quarantine. While some celebs turned chef, some are busy reading books and are working out indoors to stay fit and fab. There are many divas who took the internet by storm by their selfies. Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram and shared her pool time selfie which soon created a huge buzz. The actress' expectation Vs reality post went viral on the internet. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, has been treating her fans with no makeup pictures of herself. Bebo is comfortable sharing her photos sans makeup and keeps flaunting her natural beauty. The Veere Di Wedding actress is also praised for the same by her fans and followers. Anushka Sharma's quarantine diaries featuring Virat Kohli are a perfect treat to her fans. She also shared a series of selfies. Other divas, too, shared stunning selfies of themselves and made us fall in love with them. In case you missed out on any, do not worry as we've got you covered with the best quarantine photos of the actresses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 14
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Bebo is one celebrity who is quite comfortable sharing her no makeup selfies on Instagram. This sun-kissed no makeup pic of the actress is simply beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani took to her Instagram and shared a throwback beach picture of herself which broke the internet in no time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt is very active on social media. She shared a picture clicked by her beau Ranbir Kapoor and we must say, RK's photography skills are on point. She captioned the same as, "Stay home.... & watch the sunset. P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 14
    Bipasha Basu

    Bipasha Basu

    Bipasha has been sharing no makeup photos a lot. She captioned this pic as, "Brown Girl - Me #loveyourself #meandmymat."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 14
    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha's sunday selfie created a huge buzz. The actress was trolled for the same. She captioned it as, "Quarantine day 34: sat in my (packed) car today just to remember what it feels like #sundayselfie."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya ditched her glam look as she posed in a bathrobe and sunglasses to video chat with her friend.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 14
    Nushrat Bharucha

    Nushrat Bharucha

    Nushrat is one active celebrity on Instagram. She keeps sharing her selfies on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi has been working out a lot during the quarantine. Here's one of her post workout snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 14
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    This is absolutely one of our favourite pics of the actress. Ranveer Singh captioned it as, "In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji! Revenge is sweet indeed! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 14
    Sonam K Ahuja

    Sonam K Ahuja

    The actress' candid pic is beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 14
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    "Captions are highly over rated IMO. Then again, did you ask for my opinion. Nope! Did I give it anyway? Yup!" wrote Anushka Sharma.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 14
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    PeeCee recently shared this snap and wrote, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights..."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    This pic will certainly give you sibling goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

