Priyanka Chopra's summer selfie to Kareena Kapoor's no makeup pic, BEST quarantine photos of B town stars

1 / 14

Best quarantine photos of B town actresses

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and more, celebrities are very active on social media. Through social media posts, celebs are sharing what are they up to during quarantine. While some celebs turned chef, some are busy reading books and are working out indoors to stay fit and fab. There are many divas who took the internet by storm by their selfies. Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram and shared her pool time selfie which soon created a huge buzz. The actress' expectation Vs reality post went viral on the internet. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, has been treating her fans with no makeup pictures of herself. Bebo is comfortable sharing her photos sans makeup and keeps flaunting her natural beauty. The Veere Di Wedding actress is also praised for the same by her fans and followers. Anushka Sharma's quarantine diaries featuring Virat Kohli are a perfect treat to her fans. She also shared a series of selfies. Other divas, too, shared stunning selfies of themselves and made us fall in love with them. In case you missed out on any, do not worry as we've got you covered with the best quarantine photos of the actresses.

Photo Credit : Instagram