Priyanka Chopra's Thamizhan to Katrina Kaif's Malliswari, here are lesser known South films of B town actors

Lesser known South movies of Bollywood actresses

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now not just a name famous in India but worldwide. The Dostana actress who started off as a model and made India proud after winning the title of Miss World hailed from a medical background. Both her parents served in the Indian Army as doctors. After winning big at Miss World, Priyanka made her acting debut with Thamizhan a Tamil movie not many of us know of. Well although the South film industry and Bollywood are going hand in hand now. There are several South Indian movies starring Bollywood actresses which many of us don’t have any idea about. Take a look at these South movies starring Bollywood actresses.

Photo Credit : Youtube