Priyanka Chopra's Thamizhan to Katrina Kaif's Malliswari, here are lesser known South films of B town actors

Did you know that Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked their acting debuts with South films? Well take a look at these lesser known south movies starring B-Town beauties.
5937 reads Mumbai Updated: March 11, 2020 12:01 pm
    Lesser known South movies of Bollywood actresses

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now not just a name famous in India but worldwide. The Dostana actress who started off as a model and made India proud after winning the title of Miss World hailed from a medical background. Both her parents served in the Indian Army as doctors. After winning big at Miss World, Priyanka made her acting debut with Thamizhan a Tamil movie not many of us know of. Well although the South film industry and Bollywood are going hand in hand now. There are several South Indian movies starring Bollywood actresses which many of us don’t have any idea about. Take a look at these South movies starring Bollywood actresses.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Aishwarya Rai in Iruvar

    The actress made her debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar in a double role.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Deepika Padukone in the movie Aishwarya

    Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with Kannada film Aishwarya.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Kangana Ranaut in Dhaam Dhoom

    Kangana starred in the movie, Dhaam Dhoom opposite Jayam Ravi.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Kriti Sanon in Nenokkadine

    Not many people know that Kriti has starred in the movie, Nenokkadine opposite Mahesh Babu.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Priyanka Chopra in Thamizhan

    The actress marked her acting debut with the Tamil movie Thamizhan.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

