Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas; Couples in vacay mode: PICS

Couples in vacay mode

Who doesn’t love vacations? Everyone does! Vacations are the perfect way to rejuvenate and refuel yourself! Moreover, exploring new places and cultures, indulging in local delicacies and shopping and talking to people from around the world - it is all just splendid! In short, vacations are a quintessential part of our lives. When you take one with your better half, it becomes all the more better. You get to explore the world with the person you love and that has to be one of the best feelings ever! Our Bollywood Jodis often take dreamy trips together and make us swoon. Most are super active on their Instagram and love to keep their fans updated. Be it Paris, Switzerland or the States, our celebrities always give us vacation goals. In the recent times, many duos undertook some luxurious trips and made us all jealous. While Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora went to Paris for Arjun’s birthday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will celebrate Ranveer’s birthday in the US. Trust them to have an amazing time on their trips as all the celebs shared absolutely gorgeous pictures!

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram