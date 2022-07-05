Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas; Couples in vacay mode: PICS

Who doesn’t love vacations? Everyone does! Vacations are the perfect way to rejuvenate and refuel yourself! Moreover, exploring new places and cultures, indulging in local delicacies and shopping and talking to people from around the world - it is all just splendid! In short, vacations are a quintessential part of our lives. When you take one with your better half, it becomes all the more better. You get to explore the world with the person you love and that has to be one of the best feelings ever! Our Bollywood Jodis often take dreamy trips together and make us swoon. Most are super active on their Instagram and love to keep their fans updated. Be it Paris, Switzerland or the States, our celebrities always give us vacation goals. In the recent times, many duos undertook some luxurious trips and made us all jealous. While Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora went to Paris for Arjun’s birthday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will celebrate Ranveer’s birthday in the US. Trust them to have an amazing time on their trips as all the celebs shared absolutely gorgeous pictures!
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Ranveer SIngh and Deepika Padukone are currently in the States. The lovebirds indulged in some Japanese food as they visited a popular Asian eatery named Benihana. Needless to say, there too, Deepika and Ranveer were swamped by fans who hoped to get a selfie.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora went to Paris as they jetted off to celebrate the Ishqzaade actor's 37th birthday in the City of Love and painted the city red with their love.
Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were recently on a romantic vacation in Paris and a picture as they clicked in front of the Eiffel tower in France. This gorgeous postcard pic received lots of love and attention from fans.
Photo Credit : Patralekhaa Instagram
Priyanka and Nick love to travel around the world with each other. The two lovers-cum-best friends always have the best time with each other and the glow on their faces confirms this.
Shahid and Mira recently went for a Switzerland trip with their tiny munchkins Misha and Zain. When Shahid shared this lovey-dovey picture with her gorgeous wife, we couldn't help but swoon over it.
Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Watch exclusive Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards coverage! Winners, red carpet, BTS and much more.