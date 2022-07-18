Ranveer Singh to Farhan Akhtar: Priyanka Chopra’s pics with her co-stars

Priyanka Chopra is the epitome of beauty and intelligence and she has proved that time and again. The actress, who won Miss World in 2000, has not just won millions of hearts with her acting prowess but she had also put Indian mainstream cinema on the global map. After all, Priyanka has managed to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood. In her career of around two decades, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress has given us several superhit movies and it is a treat to watch on the big screen.
Interestingly, Priyanka has not just garnered immense popularity but she has made some strong bonds as well. In fact, the Waqt: The Race Against Time actress has also managed to work with several actors in her journey from Akshay Kumar to Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor to Anushka Sharma and more. And as Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 40th birthday today, here’s a look at some of her pics with her co-stars which speaks volumes about her equation with them.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra instagram
This pic had Priyanka enjoying her time in the boat with her The Sky Is Pink co-stars including Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, Zaira Wasim, director Shonali Bose and others.
The actress was all smiles as she posed with her co-stars from Dil Dhadakne Do. To note, Anil and Shefali were seen playing the role of Priyanka’s parents while Rahul was seen as her husband in the movie.
Priyanka Sharma and Anushka Sharma share a great equation and this goofy pic speaks volumes about the same. The Dil Dhadakne Do actresses were seen being goofy with each other.
Priyanka, who has shared the screen with Ranveer and Arjun in Gunday, shared a perfect sunkissed pic with her co-stars.
Priyanka Chopra and Ram Charan made heads turn with their chemistry in the 2013 release Zanjeer. The actress even shared a pic with her co-star on social media.
We can never get enough of Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s performances in the 2013 release Barfi. The two even made for a stylish duo as they posed together for the camera.