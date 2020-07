Throwback Thursday: Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave a twist to the classic LBD and carried an extravagant gold bag

1 / 8

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' donned a bold black dress with a pricey arm candy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to social media to congratulate all the Emmy nominations this year. The actress shared"Congrats to all of this year’s nominees for the incredible work. Excited to see so many dear friends on the list" followed by pictures of her friends who got nominated for the prestigious award show. The list also included her husband, Nick Jonas who got nominated for The Voice. Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now a global sensation who never fails to impress her fans with her stunning style statements whether its the red carpet, film promotions or her airport looks. The Quantico actress who is an active social media user loves sharing posts about her daily activities with her fans. Her holiday pictures grab all our attention as the style icon surely knows how to win over the hearts of fans even while she vacations. From making India proud globally to making her style iconic worldwide, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come a long long way. Her recent visit to India was before the Coronavirus lockdown for a Holi Party in the city which she attended with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress is all ready to mark her twenty years in the entertainment industry. Sharing her gratitude for all the love from her fans over the years, the actress shared a video and wrote, "2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! See-no- You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support mean the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020." Today take a look at this experimental outfit the actress donned to the Oscar de la Renta Spring Summer 2020 event earlier this year along with an extravagant arm candy.

Photo Credit : getty images