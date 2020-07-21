When newly engaged Priyanka Chopra Jonas chose an expensive arm candy for dinner with mom Dr Madhu Chopra

1 / 8

Here's a throwback to the time Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out with a pricey Chanel bag

From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. She has made a place for herself in the west and is extremely loved by fans all over the world. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her life in America where she has settled after marrying Nick Jonas. PeeCee had said, "There was one time when America took so much from the country and I was like, 'Get lost, I'm going back to India' because I felt too small as a teenager. But it was also because I was insecure. So now when I went back this time, I was a lot more secure in my own feet. The country has given me respect, my family, my husband, my home and a different career that I started in my 30s." The actress celebrated her 38th birthday a couple of days ago and was showered with good wishes and blessings from across the world! Nick Jonas made sure to make it an extremely special one. Taking to Instagram, Nick gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration as he shared a loved-up photo with PeeCee and had all their fans swooning over it. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen sitting on Nick Jonas' lap as he adorably looks at her. The birthday message read, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you, baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful." Her Aitraaz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram to send across truckloads of hugs to the birthday girl with a sweet note asking her to continue to inspire the world and alongside a stylish photo of the two, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world Hugs from across the globe..” Despite a lockdown birthday, Priyanka actress had a joyful celebration at home with her husband and family! Speaking of which, we stumbled upon the Quantico actress' throwback snaps when she stepped out to celebrate her late father's birthday with a dinner and her mother accompanying her. The actress looked stunning as ever and her expensive arm candy grabbed eyeballs! Take a look at the throwback pics.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani