When newly engaged Priyanka Chopra Jonas chose an expensive arm candy for dinner with mom Dr Madhu Chopra
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is widely loved and popular for her top-notch fashion sense and mesmerising beauty. She recently celebrated her birthday with husband Nick Jonas. Here's a throwback to the time she stepped out for a dinner with mom Madhu and with a pricey arm candy!
Ekta Varma
Published: July 21, 2020 01:31 pm
Here's a throwback to the time Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out with a pricey Chanel bag
From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. She has made a place for herself in the west and is extremely loved by fans all over the world. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her life in America where she has settled after marrying Nick Jonas. PeeCee had said, "There was one time when America took so much from the country and I was like, 'Get lost, I'm going back to India' because I felt too small as a teenager. But it was also because I was insecure. So now when I went back this time, I was a lot more secure in my own feet. The country has given me respect, my family, my husband, my home and a different career that I started in my 30s." The actress celebrated her 38th birthday a couple of days ago and was showered with good wishes and blessings from across the world! Nick Jonas made sure to make it an extremely special one. Taking to Instagram, Nick gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration as he shared a loved-up photo with PeeCee and had all their fans swooning over it. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen sitting on Nick Jonas' lap as he adorably looks at her. The birthday message read, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you, baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful." Her Aitraaz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram to send across truckloads of hugs to the birthday girl with a sweet note asking her to continue to inspire the world and alongside a stylish photo of the two, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world Hugs from across the globe..” Despite a lockdown birthday, Priyanka actress had a joyful celebration at home with her husband and family! Speaking of which, we stumbled upon the Quantico actress' throwback snaps when she stepped out to celebrate her late father's birthday with a dinner and her mother accompanying her. The actress looked stunning as ever and her expensive arm candy grabbed eyeballs! Take a look at the throwback pics.
The stylish duo
Priyanka Chopra stepped out for a dinner outing with her mother Madhu Chopra. The mother-daughter duo looked stylish and was clicked by the shutterbugs.
The newly engaged bride
The actress was a newly engaged bride when she went out for dinner with mother Dr Madhu Chopra. Priyanka Chopra got engaged to Nick Jonas on August 18, 2018, at her Mumbai residence. The couple’s Roka ceremony took place after puja in the presence of family members.
Nick and his family
Nick Jonas’ parents had also come to India for the engagement ceremony. Madhu Chopra had said in an interview to DNA that Nick is very respectful towards elders and that he chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately.
The bag can burn a hole in your pocket
Priyanka Chopra amped up the stylish look by a box sling Fendi bag. Of course, we are in love with the cute little bag but do you know how much it would cost us to own it?
Here's the cost of the Fendi bag
The Fendi arm candy that Priyanka chose is approximately worth USD 3190, which is around Rs 2,23,953 lakh.
The most stylish actress out there
With a black heel, she looked stunning. The fashionista always grabs our attention with her style statements.
