When Nick Jonas left fans awestruck in his ‘desi avatar’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved and adored couples, globally. The Bollywood actor and the American pop star's fairy tale story has left fans teary-eyed, believing in soulmates. The couple started talking to each other through social media, and met each other for the first time, after talking through messages and phone calls for over six months. They instantly clicked and love started to brew after going on only a few dates. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas tied the knot with each other on December 1, 2018, and have been in a happy marriage, ever since. Both of them accept each other’s nationalities and cultural differences with utmost respect, often trying to indulge in each other’s way of living. Here are times Nick Jonas channelized his “desi” avatar, as he aced in ethnic outfits. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas look very happy with each other as they celebrate their first Karwa Chauth together, in ethnic outfits.
Priyanka and Nick get clicked candidly looking gorgeous in their Indian outfits, completing each other.
The couple gets clicked candidly indulging in fun times during their haldi ceremony, proving they have made the right choice.
Priyanka and Nick make a public appearance together in pastel ethnic outfits, setting the internet on fire.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas get clicked twinning with each other in white ethnic outfits, as they head out to celebrate the festival of Holi, together.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani