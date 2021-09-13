When Nick Jonas left fans awestruck in his ‘desi avatar’

1 / 6

Nick Jonas leaving fans awestruck in his Indian avatar

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved and adored couples, globally. The Bollywood actor and the American pop star's fairy tale story has left fans teary-eyed, believing in soulmates. The couple started talking to each other through social media, and met each other for the first time, after talking through messages and phone calls for over six months. They instantly clicked and love started to brew after going on only a few dates. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas tied the knot with each other on December 1, 2018, and have been in a happy marriage, ever since. Both of them accept each other’s nationalities and cultural differences with utmost respect, often trying to indulge in each other’s way of living. Here are times Nick Jonas channelized his “desi” avatar, as he aced in ethnic outfits. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla