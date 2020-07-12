/
/
/
When Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal wedding wearing Jimmy Choo pumps; PICS
When Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal wedding wearing Jimmy Choo pumps; PICS
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas created a buzz when she attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding and was seen at her stylish best! She teamed up her look with a pair of expensive Jimmy Choo footwear. Check out!
Written By
Ekta Varma
6009 reads
Mumbai
Updated: July 12, 2020 10:32 am
1 / 7
When Priyanka Chopra wore a pair of expensive Jimmy Choo pumps
From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. From her MET Gala looks to her Grammy Awards gown, she made headlines with her ravishing outfits. The actress once turned up in a white saree flaunting her navel piercing at the red carpet and left everyone amazed! She was also the talk of the town last year at the MET Gala when she went the 'Mad Hatter' way and styled her look with a crown, a curly hairdo, rhinestone embellished tights and teardrop earrings. A couple of years back, she created a buzz when she attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding at the Windsor Palace. Putting out an outfit for weddings is difficult. You want to adhere to the norms, look chic and don't want to steal the attention at the same time. Now, imagine all of this and putting together an outfit to attend not a regular wedding, but a royal one! Where more people are watching and there is always the media, television and the entire world judging the outfit! But celebrities seem unfazed by all this and still manage to look fabulous at Royal Weddings while also adhering to the dress code! Always stylish, Priyanka knows how to make heads turn at every occasion with her outfit choices. She attended the Royal Wedding and dressed the part in a violet formal outfit with quite a rocking headpiece. What caught our attention though, were her shoes! Check out photos.
Photo Credit : Getty
2 / 7
Stunning as ever!
Priyanka left everyone quite mesmerised with her beauty and charm.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 7
Fashionable as ever
She attended close friend Meghan Markle's wedding back in 2018 in a lavender Vivienne Westwood skirt suit. She accessorised with crystal-studded heels and rings and earrings to glam up her look.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 7
Jimmy Choo 100 Chalk Satin and Plexi pointy toe pumps
The Jimmy Choo 100 Chalk Satin and Plexi Pointy Toe pumps were embellished with Swarovski crystals and priced at USD 1995 or Rs 1,49,941.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 7
Too much beauty in one frame
This pic speaks volumes of royalty.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 7
The event of the year
The much-in-love couple got hitched two years ago at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 7
Picture perfect
This click is indeed one of the best snaps ever.
Photo Credit : Getty images