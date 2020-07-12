When Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal wedding wearing Jimmy Choo pumps; PICS

1 / 7

When Priyanka Chopra wore a pair of expensive Jimmy Choo pumps

From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. From her MET Gala looks to her Grammy Awards gown, she made headlines with her ravishing outfits. The actress once turned up in a white saree flaunting her navel piercing at the red carpet and left everyone amazed! She was also the talk of the town last year at the MET Gala when she went the 'Mad Hatter' way and styled her look with a crown, a curly hairdo, rhinestone embellished tights and teardrop earrings. A couple of years back, she created a buzz when she attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding at the Windsor Palace. Putting out an outfit for weddings is difficult. You want to adhere to the norms, look chic and don't want to steal the attention at the same time. Now, imagine all of this and putting together an outfit to attend not a regular wedding, but a royal one! Where more people are watching and there is always the media, television and the entire world judging the outfit! But celebrities seem unfazed by all this and still manage to look fabulous at Royal Weddings while also adhering to the dress code! Always stylish, Priyanka knows how to make heads turn at every occasion with her outfit choices. She attended the Royal Wedding and dressed the part in a violet formal outfit with quite a rocking headpiece. What caught our attention though, were her shoes! Check out photos.

Photo Credit : Getty