When Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunted her sindoor as she returned to the bay carrying an EXPENSIVE bag

1 / 8

Check out the cost of Priyanka Chopra's high-end branded bag

From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. From her MET Gala looks to her latest Grammy Awards gown, she made headlines with her ravishing outfits. The actress once turned up in a white saree flaunting her navel piercing at the red carpet and left everyone amazed! She was also the talk of the town recently at the MET Gala when she went the 'Mad Hatter' way and styled her look with a crown, a curly hairdo, rhinestone embellished tights and teardrop earrings. On the personal front, Priyanka got married to Nick Jonas in the most dreamy way possible! The two initially started talking on social media in September 2016. In 2017, the couple met at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. Chopra thinks that there can be something truly magical about a good perfume or fragrance and even opened up about the first time she encountered Nick Jonas in person, stating that the first thing she noticed about him was “how great he smelled.” Amid all the friendly flirtation and conversations, Nick recalls getting down on one knee and saying, "You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud." The rest is history. From getting married most royally at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace to being each other's date at all the parties and events to red carpets to their lovable social media banter, NickYanka has always shelled out major couple goals. Here's a throwback to the time our very own desi girl returned to the bay in an all-denim look and nailed it with ease! However, what stole the show was her sindoor and pricey bag.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani