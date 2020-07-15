Advertisement
When Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a glittery debut at the Golden Globe Awards and took the internet by storm

Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys an unfazed massive fan following globally and never fails in leaving them impressed. Take a look at the time she made her a ravishing debut at the Golden Globe Awards in 2017.
5358 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' glittery debut at the Golden Globes Awards

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' debut at the Golden Globe Awards was full of glitz and glam

    From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. From her MET Gala looks to her latest Grammy Awards gown, she made headlines with her ravishing outfits. Priyanka is one of the few actresses, who seldom disappoint with their fashionable aesthetics, and at the Golden Globe Awards 2017, she lived up to expectations of many. Speaking of fashion, many designers and celebrities back home complain that most Indian celebrities opt for international labels during their red carpet appearances. Does Priyanka feel such comments are justified? "I think people wear clothes that work for an event. I have worn Indian designers internationally, and vice versa. There is no harm in it as clothes are clothes. People should wear what they feel like wearing," Priyanka told IANS. "I am not someone who believes that there should be rigidity in anything. I am really of the belief that you have to be and let be and make the most of opportunities. I have worn beautiful Indian designer's creations in Toronto, Morocco and many other places," added the actress, who also impressed fans and design experts with the Zuhair Murad white gown she wore to her Oscars debut. Speaking of which, here's taking you down the memory lane to the time she hit headlines with her shimmery red carpet debut at the Golden Globe Awards in 2017!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 11
    Slaying effortlessly

    Slaying effortlessly

    The actress will make you swoon over her beauty in this flawless candid click.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 11
    The perfect desi girl

    The perfect desi girl

    She often greets everyone with a 'Namaste' sticking to her desi roots on the international red carpets.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 11
    Posing with Laura Brown

    Posing with Laura Brown

    The divas look ravishing as they pose for a picture.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 11
    Looking ethereal as ever

    Looking ethereal as ever

    The actress looked ethereal in this look as she got ready to be the presenter for the big night.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 11
    Styled with perfection

    Styled with perfection

    Priyanka accessorized the look with a stunning neckpiece and kept her tresses loose. But it was the confidence, as always that made her look all the more hot and comfortable.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 11
    A dose of laughter with Sofia Vergara

    A dose of laughter with Sofia Vergara

    The actresses also shared a hearty dose of laughter on the red carpet.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 11
    Palat!

    Palat!

    This pic will remind you of the popular 'Palat' dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 11
    Slaying in that golden gown

    Slaying in that golden gown

    Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet in the body-fitting Ralph Lauren gown.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 10 / 11
    Flying kisses for her fans

    Flying kisses for her fans

    She enjoys a bigtime craze among the fans globally!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 11 / 11
    Presenting with Jeffrey Dean Morgan

    Presenting with Jeffrey Dean Morgan

    She looked fabulous as she took to the stage, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, to present the award for best performance by an actor in a TV series, in the genre of drama.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

