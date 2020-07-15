When Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a glittery debut at the Golden Globe Awards and took the internet by storm

1 / 11

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' debut at the Golden Globe Awards was full of glitz and glam

From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. From her MET Gala looks to her latest Grammy Awards gown, she made headlines with her ravishing outfits. Priyanka is one of the few actresses, who seldom disappoint with their fashionable aesthetics, and at the Golden Globe Awards 2017, she lived up to expectations of many. Speaking of fashion, many designers and celebrities back home complain that most Indian celebrities opt for international labels during their red carpet appearances. Does Priyanka feel such comments are justified? "I think people wear clothes that work for an event. I have worn Indian designers internationally, and vice versa. There is no harm in it as clothes are clothes. People should wear what they feel like wearing," Priyanka told IANS. "I am not someone who believes that there should be rigidity in anything. I am really of the belief that you have to be and let be and make the most of opportunities. I have worn beautiful Indian designer's creations in Toronto, Morocco and many other places," added the actress, who also impressed fans and design experts with the Zuhair Murad white gown she wore to her Oscars debut. Speaking of which, here's taking you down the memory lane to the time she hit headlines with her shimmery red carpet debut at the Golden Globe Awards in 2017!

Photo Credit : Getty Images