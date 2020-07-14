When Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her first appearance in Mumbai post engagement to Nick Jonas with a LAVISH bag

1 / 8

Check out these throwback photos of a newly engaged Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video about how we should take care of small businesses that have been affected a lot this lockdown. The actress even shared a few small scale businesses run by women on her social media. Priyanka who is an epitome of grace and style made a name for herself in the Bollywood industry as well as in Hollywood with her hard work and dedication. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan once shared on a talk show how she looks up to Priyanka's daring nature and that she did not have the courage like her. Priyanka and Nick are making the most of their quarantine period together and have been sharing photos on Instagram over how they are spending quality time together. Moreover, Chopra Jonas has also been hosting IG Live sessions for educating people about COVID-19. The actress never fails to make headlines. Nick in fact gave us the perfect song for lockdown Until We Meet Again which also had PeeCee's guest appearance at the end. The last red carpet event attended by the stars before the lockdown was Grammy Awards 2020. Priyanka Chopra had opted for an ivory white gown by Ralph and Russo stealing all the limelight from her husband Nick Jonas. The amazing ensemble featured an extremely deep plunging neckline with fringes attached to it and batwing sleeves. An intricate train was displayed at the outfit. Not only this but when Priyanka made an appearance at the red carpet of Chasing Happiness- The Jonas Brothers documentary, she made our jaws drop with her thigh-high slit gown. She was showered with compliments for her bold choice of outfit. The actress surely has an impeccable choice in terms of style and today we have these throwback snaps of the global star after her engagement with Nick Jonas. Check them out.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani