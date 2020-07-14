Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Priyanka Chopra
/
When Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her first appearance in Mumbai post engagement to Nick Jonas with a LAVISH bag

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her first appearance in Mumbai post engagement to Nick Jonas with a LAVISH bag

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' airport looks are definitely being missed. So today we have these throwback snaps of the global star post her engagement arriving at the airport in style. Check them out.
8471 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2020 01:47 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Check out these throwback photos of a newly engaged Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Check out these throwback photos of a newly engaged Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video about how we should take care of small businesses that have been affected a lot this lockdown. The actress even shared a few small scale businesses run by women on her social media. Priyanka who is an epitome of grace and style made a name for herself in the Bollywood industry as well as in Hollywood with her hard work and dedication. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan once shared on a talk show how she looks up to Priyanka's daring nature and that she did not have the courage like her. Priyanka and Nick are making the most of their quarantine period together and have been sharing photos on Instagram over how they are spending quality time together. Moreover, Chopra Jonas has also been hosting IG Live sessions for educating people about COVID-19. The actress never fails to make headlines. Nick in fact gave us the perfect song for lockdown Until We Meet Again which also had PeeCee's guest appearance at the end. The last red carpet event attended by the stars before the lockdown was Grammy Awards 2020. Priyanka Chopra had opted for an ivory white gown by Ralph and Russo stealing all the limelight from her husband Nick Jonas. The amazing ensemble featured an extremely deep plunging neckline with fringes attached to it and batwing sleeves. An intricate train was displayed at the outfit. Not only this but when Priyanka made an appearance at the red carpet of Chasing Happiness- The Jonas Brothers documentary, she made our jaws drop with her thigh-high slit gown. She was showered with compliments for her bold choice of outfit. The actress surely has an impeccable choice in terms of style and today we have these throwback snaps of the global star after her engagement with Nick Jonas. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Where was she spotted ?

    Where was she spotted ?

    The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving in style in a look dominating in white.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    In her classic style

    In her classic style

    The Sky is Pink actress donned mauve lips and had a blushed makeup on as she was spotted.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Her white look

    Her white look

    The actress donned a white crop top along with a white long jacket for her offduty look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Who stole the show?

    Who stole the show?

    The actress donned a pair of denim pants to go with her look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    But her arm candy took all the attention

    But her arm candy took all the attention

    The actress was seen making a style statement with a Gucci Courrier soft gg supreme tote as an accessory.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    The price will blow your mind

    The price will blow your mind

    The price of her bag is 1980 USD which is around Rs.149267.25.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    To sum it up

    To sum it up

    With multicolored heels, white on white look paired with denim pants, and the pricey arm candy Priyanka proved us all again that she is the epitome of grace and style.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement