When Priyanka Chopra Jonas made jaws drop with her satin gown at the pre Grammys 2020 red carpet

Throwback to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' pre Grammys red carpet look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most fashionable stars of Bollywood. Known to have an impeccable sense of style, PeeCee has served many stylish looks over the years. Be it rocking a casual look in the most stylish way or slaying in a traditional outfit, PeeCee knows how to dress and impress. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, she is looked upon by many for fashion. The Quantico star is one celebrity in the industry who is known to be experimental with fashion. She is a risk taker and has proven the same several times. The beautiful actress' bold fashion choices is what sets her apart from everybody else. Earlier, in an interview with InStyle magazine, she opened up about her evolving style sense and also shared how her style preferences change when she is in the US as compared to when she is in India. The Baywatch star said, "As human beings we evolve. My sense of fashion has changed every couple of years the more I learn about what I like. I think the one thing that has changed since I came to the US is that I'm a little bit more adventurous when it comes to mixing and matching my eastern and my western." The actress further added that she is confident in being able to wear both. "Whereas before I came to the US, I wasn't that confortable with how I sort, you know, styled myself whether it was in Indian or in Western." Speaking about fashion, we recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress from the pre-Grammys red carpet event. Check out!

Photo Credit : Getty Images