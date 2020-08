1 / 9

Priyanka Chopra Jonas carried this jewelry in the most stunning way

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been entertaining us for almost twenty years. The global star has made us proud internationally with her talent and bold nature. Priyanka Chopra Jonas rules millions of hearts across the world with her splendid beauty and versatility. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. From her MET Gala looks to her latest Grammy Awards gown, she made headlines with her ravishing outfits. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an actor who has never abided herself by any rules and made a few of her own in Bollywood. The actress recently has been taking a lot of initiatives for supporting people affected due to the ongoing epidemic in the world. Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a special cameo at the end of the music video of Nick Jonas’ new single Until We Meet Again. Nick Jonas, who was one of the coaches of the singing reality show The Voice, performed his new single Until We Meet Again at the finale of the popular show. One of the most loved celebrity couples worldwide, these two are known for their style statements. Today we have these throwback snaps of the global star donning her mangalsutra in the most stylish way at the wrap up party of The Sky Is Pink. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani