When Priyanka Chopra Jonas twirled at the Emmys 2016 and had her princess moment; See Photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Emmys 2016 moment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the successful stars of the entertainment industry. The actress who is known to be a self-made star has achieved a lot and her journey is truly inspiring. The actress is not only a big star in Bollywood but has carved a niche for herself in the West as well. Her performances in Quantico, A Kid Like Jake, Baywatch, and more have been incredible. When it comes to the international red carpets, PeeCee knows how to slay! She knows how to turn heads and make a stunning and memorable red carpet appearance. Given her stunning international red carpet appearances so far, PeeCee has proved that she is the fashion queen. Be it Emmys or Oscars, PeeCee knows how to dress and impress. Earlier, in an interview with InStyle magazine, Priyanka talked about how her style preferences change when she is in the US as compared to when she is in India. She said, "As human beings, we evolve. My sense of fashion has changed every couple of years the more. I learn about what I like. I think the one thing that has changed since I came to the US is that I'm a little bit adventurous when it comes to mixing and matching my eastern and my western. I'm confident in being able to wear both. Whereas, before I came to the US, I wasn't that comfortable with how I sort, you know, styled myself whether it was in Indian or in Western." Well, Priyanka continues to give fans major style goals. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the actress when she made a stunning appearance at the Emmys 2016. Without further ado, check out the photos!

Photo Credit : Getty Images