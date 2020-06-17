When Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore earrings worth Rs 22 crore to her DEBUT at the Oscars; See Photos

1 / 9

When Priyanka sizzled at the Oscars red carpet

From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. From her MET Gala looks to her latest Grammy Awards gown, she made headlines with her ravishing outfits. The actress once turned up in a white saree flaunting her navel piercing at the red carpet and left everyone amazed! She was also the talk of the town recently at the MET Gala when she went the 'Mad Hatter' way and styled her look with a crown, a curly hairdo, rhinestone embellished tights and teardrop earrings. The global icon made her Oscars Awards debut in 2016. The desi girl made the nation proud as she walked the prestigious red carpet with her head held high and looked glamorous and stylish as ever! The Quantico star chose a white embellished strapless stunner by Zuhair Murad. For her first stint at the world’s most coveted awards ceremony, Priyanka owned the show! PeeCee added dazzle to her look with diamond rings and teardrop earrings. The mermaid fit silhouette accentuated the Indian beauty’s petite frame, making us drool over her look. Priyanka is one of the few actresses, who seldom disappoint with their fashionable aesthetics, and at the Oscars, she lived up to expectations of many. She was the star of the show and made several heads turn! However, what garnered more attention though, were her Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings which cost a bomb! $3.2 million or Rs 21.75 crores to be precise! Here's taking you down the memory lane with the photos!

Photo Credit : Getty Images