When Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas broke the internet with their desi style

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas' social media PDA often leaves their followers in awe of them. The power couple aptly knows how to steal the limelight be it their public appearance or stylish looks. Recently, the photo of their Grahapravesh puja took the internet by storm. On the special occasion of Diwali 2021, the couple shifted to their new home and the pictures of the event were just surreal. While Priyanka Chopra bloomed like a sunflower in a statement yellow saree. On the other hand, complementing her look, Nick Jonas opted for a neutral white traditional Kurta set featuring colourful embroidery work around the neck. The power couple looked extremely happy as they completed the holy rituals together. Donning an infectious smile, Priyanka also penned a heartwarming caption on the special occasion that read, “With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali.” Well, this isn’t the first time when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas left the fashion police stunned with their desi style. Hence, here we have curated a short ethnic look book of the power couple that will help you give a creative twist to your wardrobe.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Be it Holi or Diwali trust Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to amp up the traditional game a notch higher. Here, the two can be seen twinning and winning in similar cotton kurta sets.
On the special occasion of Karwa Chauth, the Baywatch star opted for a classic red saree with red bangles and bindi to complete her look. On the other hand, husband Nick Jonas looked dapper in a simple creamy Kurta.
This is undeniably the best traditional look of both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. While Chopra dazzles in a gorgeous red lehenga, Nick can be seen rocking a stunning traditional sherwani.
During their Mehendi ceremony, Priyanka Chopra was shining bright in a peppy cotton lehenga featuring stunning hues of pink and yellow. Meanwhile, husband Nick wasn’t behind. He also opted for a neutral kurta set thereby shelling major fashion goals for fans.
Following his signature pick of neutral colour, Nick opted for a plain white kurta for their Roka ceremony. Even Priyanka Chopra appears to have a liking towards yellow colour as she was once again spotted dazzling in an elegant yellow suit.