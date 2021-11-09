When Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas broke the internet with their desi style

1 / 6

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' ethnic look book

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas' social media PDA often leaves their followers in awe of them. The power couple aptly knows how to steal the limelight be it their public appearance or stylish looks. Recently, the photo of their Grahapravesh puja took the internet by storm. On the special occasion of Diwali 2021, the couple shifted to their new home and the pictures of the event were just surreal. While Priyanka Chopra bloomed like a sunflower in a statement yellow saree. On the other hand, complementing her look, Nick Jonas opted for a neutral white traditional Kurta set featuring colourful embroidery work around the neck. The power couple looked extremely happy as they completed the holy rituals together. Donning an infectious smile, Priyanka also penned a heartwarming caption on the special occasion that read, “With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali.” Well, this isn’t the first time when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas left the fashion police stunned with their desi style. Hence, here we have curated a short ethnic look book of the power couple that will help you give a creative twist to your wardrobe.

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram