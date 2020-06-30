When Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas made a stunning appearance at Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' New Delhi reception

1 / 7

A look back at time Sophie & Joe made heads turn at Nickyanka's reception

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' wedding created a huge buzz. The couple's wedding reception was also talk of the town. One couple who stole the attention at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' New Delhi reception was Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. For the uninitiated, Sophie and Joe are all set to welcome their first child. The couple has not yet confirmed the pregnancy but Sophie has been spotted making appearances and flaunting her baby bump several times. The couple recently celebrated their first marriage anniversary. The Game of Throne star got hitched with her beau Joe Jonas last year on June 29, 2019. The couple had earlier exchanged vows in the month of May, and later they had a grand wedding. Priyanka Chopra Jonas who shares a great camaraderie with Sophie recently shared a beautiful pic of Sophie and Joe on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Happy 1 Year Anniversary. Love you, both." Recently, we came across a few pictures of Sophie and Joe when they graced PeeCee and Nick's wedding reception in New Delhi. Without further ado, check out the photos!

Photo Credit : APH Images