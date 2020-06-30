/
/
/
When Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas made a stunning appearance at Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' New Delhi reception
When Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas made a stunning appearance at Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' New Delhi reception
Recently, we came across a few pictures of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas when they graced Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception in New Delhi. Check out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3330 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 30, 2020 06:06 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7