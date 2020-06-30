Advertisement
When Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas made a stunning appearance at Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' New Delhi reception

Recently, we came across a few pictures of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas when they graced Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception in New Delhi. Check out!
3330 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2020 06:06 pm
  • 1 / 7
    A look back at time Sophie & Joe made heads turn at Nickyanka's reception

    A look back at time Sophie & Joe made heads turn at Nickyanka's reception

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' wedding created a huge buzz. The couple's wedding reception was also talk of the town. One couple who stole the attention at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' New Delhi reception was Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. For the uninitiated, Sophie and Joe are all set to welcome their first child. The couple has not yet confirmed the pregnancy but Sophie has been spotted making appearances and flaunting her baby bump several times. The couple recently celebrated their first marriage anniversary. The Game of Throne star got hitched with her beau Joe Jonas last year on June 29, 2019. The couple had earlier exchanged vows in the month of May, and later they had a grand wedding. Priyanka Chopra Jonas who shares a great camaraderie with Sophie recently shared a beautiful pic of Sophie and Joe on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Happy 1 Year Anniversary. Love you, both." Recently, we came across a few pictures of Sophie and Joe when they graced PeeCee and Nick's wedding reception in New Delhi. Without further ado, check out the photos!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 2 / 7
    Power couple

    Power couple

    Sophie and Joe are one of the most adorable couples in the West. The duo keeps winning hearts with their social media PDA all the time.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 3 / 7
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    For the reception, Sophie stunned in a rose gold embroidered lehenga by Sabyasachi paired with a plain choli and a sheer dupatta. She completed her look with a gold choker and a maang tikka.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 7
    Dapper

    Dapper

    Joe Jonas made a dapper appearance at the reception.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 7
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Time and again, Joe and Sophie, also known as Jophie, keep giving couple goals.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 6 / 7
    Familia

    Familia

    This pic needs to be framed.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 7 / 7
    All about love

    All about love

    Sophie shares an amazing bond with her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

