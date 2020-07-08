When Tom Hiddleston made Priyanka Chopra Jonas twirl on stage as the duo presented an award at the Emmys 2016

1 / 7

When Tom Hiddleston and Priyanka Chopra took the center stage to present an award

There's no doubt that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is living her dream life. The actress has worked hard since the beginning and is one of the successful stars of the entertainment industry. PeeCee is one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood. She has also carved a niche for herself in the West. Priyanka played the role of Alex Parrish in ABC's Quantico. She later appeared in movies like A Kid Like Jake, Baywatch, and Isn't It Romantic? The actress last delivered a remarkable performance in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Fans loved her chemistry with Farhan Akhtar with whom she also starred in Dil Dhadakne Do. The actress has interesting projects in her kitty. Over the years, she has not only won hearts with her spectacular performance in movies but also her confidence. The actress' confidence is the best thing about her. She is known as the queen of red carpet events. Speaking about her international red carpet appearances, PeeCee knows how to slay! She has been making heads turn with her ravishing appearances for years now. Be it Cannes, Emmy or Oscars, PeeCee's international red carpet appearances are always the one to look out for! We recently came across a few pictures of the actress when she graced the Emmy Awards and had her princess moment as she twirled in her red dress. That's not all! The actress presented an award alongside Tom Hiddleston as well. Tom also made her twirl on stage. Check out the beautiful photos.

Photo Credit : Getty Images