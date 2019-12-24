/
Yearender 2019: All the times when Priyanka Chopra Jonas made headlines this year
Priyanka Chopra has always managed to be in trending headlines, not only in terms of cinema lifestyle but overall. Let’s have a look at the instances, and reasons, why she made it to the top searches this year.
Aditi Giri
Published: December 24, 2019 02:06 pm
All the times when Priyanka Chopra Jonas made headlines this year
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most celebrated and respected actresses in the Film Industry. The beautiful lady is known all over the world, for her contribution to cinema. The actress balances her work in Hollywood, with making movies back home in India. The star lady also shared that she had made numerous sacrifices to have a successful career. The small-town girls who went on to win the Miss World pageant in 2000, has her share of highs and lows, to make her achieve successfully today. She is one perfect example of a self-made modern star. The actress is all set to star in ‘The White Tiger’, sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Also, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the lady has worked for the welfare for refugee kids and has been contributing a lot on the social welfare organisations as well. Priyanka has always managed to be in trending headlines, not only in terms of cinema lifestyle but overall. Let’s have a look at the instances, and reasons, why she made it to the top searches this year.
Her Marathi movie ‘Paani’ was honoured
Priyanka Chopra’s Marathi movie ‘Paani’ received National Film Award.
Her Bollywood comeback
After three long years, the actress made her comeback in the movie ‘The Sky is Pink’. The movie received a lot of appreciation and love from all over the media and the public.
Met Gala Event
Priyanka became a sensation with her unconventional look at the Met Gala Event.
Priyanka and Nick divorce rumours
Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018. Three months after the couple got married, rumours were going around that the duo had filed a divorce. However, the actress put an end to this, by posting a happy picture with her better half.
The Jonas Brothers Concert
PC was spotted dancing her heart out at Jonas’s music concert amongst the audience and made all the fans crazy.
Criticised for smoking
Priyanka was chosen as a representative for animal cruelty by the PETA Foundation. The actress who has asthma shared a video on her Instagram pleading people not to burst crackers because animals suffered due to it. However in a vacation picture, she was seen smoking a cigar, and the picture went viral on the internet, for which she was criticised.
