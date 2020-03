1 / 10

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's adorable snaps

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are one of the cutest couples in the TV industry. The two met back in 2008 on the sets of their TV show Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna. The couple has been together for almost a decade and have faced their own shares of ups and downs. They have been engaged since 2017 keeping everyone in anticipation of their wedding. They finally broke the big news with a post on social media which read as, "Big news on this women's day i want to share this with all of you @kunalrverma u complete me. I have been a daughter a sister, a friend a girlfriend and now finally going to be a wife. It’s time to be together forever. So,we are finally getting married. Need all of your best wishes." According to sources, the couple will be getting hitched on April 15, 2020, in a close affair of family and friends. The couple is pretty active on social media and keep treating their fans with some of their most adorable pictures ever. As we wish them love and luck for their big day, here are some of their cutest pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram