Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s adorable pictures together

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The two appeared in the comedy drama, Pagalpanti together and since then the rumours of them being in a relationship had started making rounds. A couple of months after the movie released in the theatres, Kriti Kharbanda confirmed she was dating Pulkit Samrat as they fell in love on the sets of Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer Pagalpanti. The actor revealed during a media interaction that she wanted her parents to know about Pulkit first, before the entire world knew about it and that is the reason the two were not talking about their relationship openly. The celebrity couple stayed together throughout the lockdown and were often spotted giving major relationship goals to their fans by doing fun and goofy things together and sharing it on the social media. Here are some adorable pictures of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda that will definitely leave their fans in awe of them.

Photo Credit : Pulkit Samrat Instagram