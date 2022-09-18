Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising their respective roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in the second part of the Pushpa franchise titled Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the second part of the film is creating immense buzz.
Other than this, Kamal Haasan has also resumed work on the sequel of his 1996 blockbuster, Indian. Adding to the list, we have some other exciting follow-ups in the making including KGF: Chapter 3, L2: Empuraan, Hit 2, and Goodachari 2. As we wait to witness these much-anticipated dramas on the big screens, let us talk about these projects in greater detail.
Sukumar recently commenced work on his highly-hyped drama Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.
Superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have joined hands for the second part of the 2019 flick, Lucifer. The project has been named L2: Empuraan.
The fans will get to see Yash in the Rocky Bhai avatar yet again in the third instalment of the action-packed KGF series.
Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar have resumed the shoot for Indian 2, the filming for which was halted due to a lot of reasons.
Adivi Sesh is all set to lead the second part of the HIT series, which was originally fronted by Vishwak Sen.
The Major actor will once again essay the role of Gopi aka Arjun in the upcoming venture, Goodachari 2.
