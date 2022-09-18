South sequels to watch out for

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising their respective roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in the second part of the Pushpa franchise titled Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the second part of the film is creating immense buzz. Other than this, Kamal Haasan has also resumed work on the sequel of his 1996 blockbuster, Indian. Adding to the list, we have some other exciting follow-ups in the making including KGF: Chapter 3, L2: Empuraan, Hit 2, and Goodachari 2. As we wait to witness these much-anticipated dramas on the big screens, let us talk about these projects in greater detail.