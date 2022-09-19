Nishi Singh Bhadli is a popular name in telly industry. She has been part of numerous shows and movies over the years. The actress passed away on Sunday, September 18, after battling with illness for over three years. Her husband, Sanjay Singh Bhadli confirmed that the actress passed away at complications just two days after celebrating her 50th birthday. She is survived by Sanjay and their two children, a 21-year-old son, and an 18-year-old daughter. As we remember the last actress, here are some shows in which she played a prominent role.
Hitler Didi
The actress played the role of Maina, the mother of Sunaina in the telly show Hitler Didi, which was aired in the year 2011.
Love Express
Later she was seen in a telly show, named Love Express, where two Punjabi families were seen trying to arrange a marriage in a train journey.
Qubool Hai
She played a prominent role in the telly show Qubool Hai, as Haseena Bi. It featured Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover in lead roles.
Ishqbaaaz
The actress played a strong role in Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna’s very popular show
Tenali Rama
Nishi had also done some comical role and one of them was in the show Tenali Rama. Krishna Bharadwaj played the lead in the show, which was aired from 2017 to 2020.
