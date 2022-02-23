6 lesser-known facts about Queen Elizabeth II

1 / 7

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in the history of British rule. She just completed her 70 years on the throne and celebrated her platinum jubilee on February 6. She was born on April 21 1926 and her full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor. Born in the family of the Duke and Duchess of York who went on to don the royal crown and became George VI and Queen Elizabeth. The Queen spent her childhood glory with sister Princess Margaret in London as both were homeschooled side by side. Elizabeth II took part in WWII and held her own as the appointed colonel of the Grenadier Guards and made a name for herself. Her contributions during the time of immense chaos and tragedy made her a great candidate for the throne, the officials and politicians were on her side and a Welsh politician even suggested that she be given the title of the Princess of Welsh on her 18th birthday but the King had humbly rejected the offer. Elizabeth II went on to become a greatly well-known and respected figure in the world. Scroll down further to find out some of the lesser-known facts about the beloved Queen of England

Photo Credit : Getty Images