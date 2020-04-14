/
/
/
Kate Middleton to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana: 20 times Royal Family defined royalty with pearl jewellery
Kate Middleton to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana: 20 times Royal Family defined royalty with pearl jewellery
A taste for the classic piece of jewellery seems to run in the family. Here are times when they absolutely bowled us over with their appearances in their pearl jewellery set pieces.
Written By
Ekta Varma
8036 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 14, 2020 06:18 pm
-
1 / 21
-
2 / 21
-
3 / 21
-
4 / 21
-
5 / 21
-
6 / 21
-
7 / 21
-
8 / 21
-
9 / 21
-
10 / 21
-
11 / 21
-
12 / 21
-
13 / 21
-
14 / 21
-
15 / 21
-
16 / 21
-
17 / 21
-
18 / 21
-
19 / 21
-
20 / 21
-
21 / 21
Add new comment