Kate Middleton to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana: 20 times Royal Family defined royalty with pearl jewellery

1 / 21

The royal family dons pearls in the most stylish ways ever

The British royal family is headed by Queen Elizabeth II. King George V changed the name of the royal house from Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1917 and ever since, members of the royal family have belonged, either by birth or by marriage, to the House of Windsor. Usually, senior titled members of the royal family do not use a surname. The royal family is considered as British cultural icons, with young adults from abroad naming the family among a group of people that they most associated with British culture. The British royal family support Queen Elizabeth II in her state and national duties. Each year the family carries out over 2,000 official engagements throughout the UK and worldwide. These engagements include events like state funerals, national festivities, garden parties, receptions and visits to the Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the members of the royal family have started their own individual charities. Prince Charles started The Prince's Trust, which helps young people in the UK that are disadvantaged. On the other hand, Anne, Princess Royal started The Princess Royal Trust for Carers, which helps unpaid carers, giving them emotional support and information about benefit claims and disability aids. Apart from this, the Royal Family is also extremely fashionable and a sense for the classic tastes runs in the family. Here are the best photos of the Windsor's wearing pearls jewellery through the years.

Photo Credit : Getty