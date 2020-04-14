Share your Lockdown Story
Kate Middleton to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana: 20 times Royal Family defined royalty with pearl jewellery

A taste for the classic piece of jewellery seems to run in the family. Here are times when they absolutely bowled us over with their appearances in their pearl jewellery set pieces.
8036 reads Mumbai Updated: April 14, 2020 06:18 pm
  • 1 / 21
    The royal family dons pearls in the most stylish ways ever

    The royal family dons pearls in the most stylish ways ever

    The British royal family is headed by Queen Elizabeth II. King George V changed the name of the royal house from Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1917 and ever since, members of the royal family have belonged, either by birth or by marriage, to the House of Windsor. Usually, senior titled members of the royal family do not use a surname. The royal family is considered as British cultural icons, with young adults from abroad naming the family among a group of people that they most associated with British culture. The British royal family support Queen Elizabeth II in her state and national duties. Each year the family carries out over 2,000 official engagements throughout the UK and worldwide. These engagements include events like state funerals, national festivities, garden parties, receptions and visits to the Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the members of the royal family have started their own individual charities. Prince Charles started The Prince's Trust, which helps young people in the UK that are disadvantaged. On the other hand, Anne, Princess Royal started The Princess Royal Trust for Carers, which helps unpaid carers, giving them emotional support and information about benefit claims and disability aids. Apart from this, the Royal Family is also extremely fashionable and a sense for the classic tastes runs in the family. Here are the best photos of the Windsor's wearing pearls jewellery through the years.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 2 / 21
    Kate Middleton

    Kate Middleton

    The Duchess of Cambridge looks amazing in these pearl earrings.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 3 / 21
    Princess Anne

    Princess Anne

    Princess Anne's look will leave you speechless.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 4 / 21
    vQueen Elizabeth II

    Queen Elizabeth II

    Pearls are the queen's all-time favourite!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 21
    v

    Sophie, Countess of Wessex

    She is married to Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Sophie looks stunning in those pair of pearl earrings.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 21
    Princess Micheal Of Kent

    Princess Micheal Of Kent

    The princess looks gorgeous in these snap!

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 7 / 21
    Late Princess Diana

    Late Princess Diana

    Diana, Princess of Wales was the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, and the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry. She unfortunately passed away on 31 August, 1997.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 8 / 21
    Queen Elizabeth stuns in blue

    Queen Elizabeth stuns in blue

    She looks captivating in this picture as she dons her signature pearl jewellery set.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 9 / 21
    Winning hearts again

    Winning hearts again

    The Queen's smile will surely melt your hearts.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 10 / 21
    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is the second wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, heir apparent to the British throne. Instead of using the title Princess of Wales, she uses the title Duchess of Cornwall, her husband's secondary designation.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 11 / 21
    Kate Middleton

    Kate Middleton

    The Duchess of Cambridge makes heads turn in this look that defines royalty.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 12 / 21
    Queen Elizabeth II

    Queen Elizabeth II

    She indeed looks the most beautiful in this look and there is no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 13 / 21
    Princess Micheal Of Kent

    Princess Micheal Of Kent

    Princess Micheal Of Kent is married to Prince Michael of Kent, a grandson of King George V. Princess Michael was an interior designer before becoming an author; she has written several books on European royalty.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 14 / 21
    Princess Diana

    Princess Diana

    That is indeed an amazing portrait!

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 15 / 21
    Personifying royalty

    Personifying royalty

    Queen Elizabeth indeed personifies royalty and her aura is impeccable in this fabulous attire.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 16 / 21
    Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall

    Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall

    The stunner is also the patron, president and a member of numerous charities and organisations. Since 1994, she has taken action on osteoporosis, earning honours and awards. The Duchess has also raised awareness in areas including rape and sexual abuse, literacy, animal welfare and poverty.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 17 / 21
    Sophie, Countess of Wessex

    Sophie, Countess of Wessex

    Sophie, Countess of Wessex is a vision in this white outfit and pearl jewellery set!

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 18 / 21
    Boss lady vibes

    Boss lady vibes

    Queen Elizabeth II also gives the boss lady vibes in this red ensemble teamed up with a pearl jewellery set.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 19 / 21
    Sophie, Countess of Wessex

    Sophie, Countess of Wessex

    She definitely loves white and defines beauty in this look!

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 20 / 21
    Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall

    Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall

    The Duchess Of Cornwall is an absolute fan of pearls and pulls it off with elegance and confidence!

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 21 / 21
    Queen Elizabeth

    Queen Elizabeth

    Queen Elizabeth II arrived in style at the Broadway Theatre on July 16, 2015 in Barking, United Kingdom as she donned an enchanting pearl necklace.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

