Home
/
Photos
/
Queen Elizabeth
/
Queen Elizabeth II: From serving during WWII to being called Lilibet, check out facts of the greatest Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II: From serving during WWII to being called Lilibet, check out facts of the greatest Monarch

Did you know that Queen Elizabeth II served in World War II? Or the fact that her pet name is Lilibet! Check out these facts you never knew about the longest ruling Monarch.
1376 reads Mumbai Updated: March 23, 2020 11:49 am
  • 1 / 9
    Queen Elizabeth II interesting facts

    Queen Elizabeth II interesting facts

    Queen Elizabeth II is the world's longest-reigning monarch and one of the most famous and well-respected figures of the past century. Born to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in the year 1926, the Queen has brought some of the greatest changes in the history of the world. The Royals created some major headlines when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to exit from their Royal roles. Reports suggested that Queen Elizabeth II was quite upset about this decision as well. The Queen has undoubtedly given the world a number of surprises with unmissable remarks, political decisions for the betterment of the society to her unbeatable fashion choices, especially when she sported a neon green attire for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. Today, check out these facts about Queen Elizabeth II which we bet you never knew.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 2 / 9
    The Queen is a law and history student

    The Queen is a law and history student

    The Queen was tutored in this field in order to get ready for her future role in society.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 3 / 9
    She couldn't pronounce her own name at a young age

    She couldn't pronounce her own name at a young age

    Hence her father called her Lilibet. King George VI used to talk about his daughter, saying "Lilibet is my pride."

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 4 / 9
    Prince George doesn't call her Grandma

    Prince George doesn't call her Grandma

    Prince George calls the Queen "Gan-Gan."

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 5 / 9
    The Queen never had a passport

    The Queen never had a passport

    Nor she will ever need one as all British passports are issued in the queen’s name.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 6 / 9
    The Queen has 30 godchildren

    The Queen has 30 godchildren

    Her golden list of godchildren include Guy Nevill, the son of Lord Rupert Nevill and Lady Camilla Wallop, Princess Theodora of Greece, daughter of Constantine II and Princess Anne Marie of Denmark, and James Ogilvy among many others.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 7 / 9
    She has her own ways to signal her staff

    She has her own ways to signal her staff

    You won't believe but she uses her purse to signal her staff.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 8 / 9
    The longest ruling Queen

    The longest ruling Queen

    She is the longest reigning monarch in British history.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 9 / 9
    The Queen served in WW II as a mechanic

    The Queen served in WW II as a mechanic

    Thus becoming the first-ever female Royal member to do so.

    Photo Credit : getty images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez flaunting her abs is the Monday motivation you need to hit the gym
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez flaunting her abs is the Monday motivation you need to hit the gym
Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: Check out these CHILDHOOD photos of the Thalaivi actress
Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: Check out these CHILDHOOD photos of the Thalaivi actress
PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar & Hrithik Roshan cheer for warriors fighting against COVID 19 amid Janta Curfew
PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar & Hrithik Roshan cheer for warriors fighting against COVID 19 amid Janta Curfew
PHOTOS: 8 looks from Kajal Aggarwal\'s saree collection that we are still obsessing over
PHOTOS: 8 looks from Kajal Aggarwal's saree collection that we are still obsessing over
6 mesmerising photos of Alia Bhatt clicked by her beau Ranbir Kapoor; Check out
6 mesmerising photos of Alia Bhatt clicked by her beau Ranbir Kapoor; Check out
Kanika Kapoor: Check out the Baby Doll singer\'s photos with her kids
Kanika Kapoor: Check out the Baby Doll singer's photos with her kids

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement