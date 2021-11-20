Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Wedding Anniversary: 6 PHOTOS that shows royal couple's iconic romance

1 / 7

Happy Anniversary Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip

THE QUEEN and Prince Philip were married for 73 years, and many Britons saw their long marriage as a beacon of stability. Prince Philip was Queen Elizabeth II's closest confidant, and his death left a "great vacuum in her life." The Queen and Philip married in 1947 and spent the initial years of their marriage away from the spotlight. Their peaceful existence came to an end in 1952, when King George VI died and the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, ascended to the throne. Today, on the 74th wedding anniversary of the couple, we have compiled 6 famous images of the Queen and her beloved husband.

Photo Credit : Getty Images