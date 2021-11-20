Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Wedding Anniversary: 6 PHOTOS that shows royal couple's iconic romance

THE QUEEN and Prince Philip were married for 73 years, and many Britons saw their long marriage as a beacon of stability. Prince Philip was Queen Elizabeth II's closest confidant, and his death left a "great vacuum in her life." The Queen and Philip married in 1947 and spent the initial years of their marriage away from the spotlight. Their peaceful existence came to an end in 1952, when King George VI died and the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, ascended to the throne. Today, on the 74th wedding anniversary of the couple, we have compiled 6 famous images of the Queen and her beloved husband.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II as young parents with Charles and Anne
The royal pair look made for each other in this picture.
The couple truly look exquisite here.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Balmoral in 1972
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II enjoying downtime at Balmoral
The then Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on their wedding day, November 20, 1947