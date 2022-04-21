Queen Elizabeth's 96th Birthday: A look at the monarch's historic achievements over the years

1 / 6

Queen Elizabeth II's reign

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned as the queen after the passing of her father King George VI at the age of 25 years. She became the queen regnant for seven independent Commonwealth countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon, as well as Head of the Commonwealth. The monarch has held this position since then and is the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch, the longest-serving female head of state in history. This year, the Queen is all set to celebrate the Platinum jubilee the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. The ceremony is expected to be held in June. It's a special event considering this is the first time that any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee. One of the biggest achievements of Queen Elizabeth II has been that she brought stability to the monarchy after her accession following the abdication of the throne by her uncle King Edward VIII. Over the years, the Queen's role may have changed with the monarchy system taking a back seat but she has managed to use her power and influence for several important things while still holding her position.

Photo Credit : Getty Images