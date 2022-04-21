Queen Elizabeth's 96th Birthday: A look at the monarch's historic achievements over the years

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned as the queen after the passing of her father King George VI at the age of 25 years. She became the queen regnant for seven independent Commonwealth countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon, as well as Head of the Commonwealth. The monarch has held this position since then and is the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch, the longest-serving female head of state in history. This year, the Queen is all set to celebrate the Platinum jubilee the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. The ceremony is expected to be held in June. It's a special event considering this is the first time that any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee. One of the biggest achievements of Queen Elizabeth II has been that she brought stability to the monarchy after her accession following the abdication of the throne by her uncle King Edward VIII. Over the years, the Queen's role may have changed with the monarchy system taking a back seat but she has managed to use her power and influence for several important things while still holding her position.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Considering how long she has held the position of Britain's head of the state, Queen Elizabeth recognised the need to modernise the monarchy and has made sure to keep the royal family stay updated and relevant to the times. From making her Christmas addresses via video to embracing the new technology of launching a Twitter account, the Queen updated her ways of reaching out to the masses with current times.
In 1991, she became the first British monarch to address a joint session of the United States' Congress. The first British monarch was greeted with a standing ovation and her speech has been reported to have been a huge success.
Queen Elizabeth dedicated her life to the welfare of Commonwealth nations quite early on. "I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service", she said in a speech she delivered on her 21st birthday that was broadcast on the radio from Cape Town.
Queen Elizabeth has set a great example for her future generations when it comes to performing royal duties with utmost commitment. Not only her children but also her grandchildren have been proud to have witnessed her journey. Prince William has honoured the Queen's accomplishments saying, "I think I speak for my generation when I say that the example and continuity provided by The Queen is not only very rare among leaders but a great source of pride and reassurance", via Royal UK.
One of the most respectable traits of the Queen is that she has always prioritised her duty toward the public over her personal matters. After the tragic passing of Prince Philip at the age of 99 last year, Queen Elizabeth has continued to put on a brave face and serve the people. The couple's 73-year marriage will remain an example of true love and commitment for generations ahead.
