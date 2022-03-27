Quentin Tarantino Birthday: A look at the director's best films with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and more

Quentin Tarantino is undoubtedly one of the best directors of his generation. The filmmaker has had an illustrious career during which he has directed several films that have become iconic to pop culture. In his amazing career, the director has collaborated with several amazing actors including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson among others. As the director celebrates his birthday on March 27 and turns 59, we take a look at some of his best films including Django Unchained among others. The director who grew up in Hollywood began his career as an independent filmmaker with Reservoir Dogs in 1992. In his brilliant career, Tarantino has won several accolades including the Palme d'Or and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his film Pulp Fiction. For fans, it has always been exciting for the audiences to have seen the director collaborate with some of the biggest stars. Among the director's several major honours, one of the biggest ones has been his film franchise, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2. As we celebrate the director's birthday, here's a look at some of his best films.
One of his most recent works, this Quentin Tarantino film will always remain special considering it brought together Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in one film. The movie which served as an ode to old Hollywood and also touched upon its history with the Manson murders issue is one of the director's finest works.
Another epic film directed by Quentin Tarantino also happens to be Django Unchained. The film consisted of a bone-chilling performance by Leonardo DiCaprio and the entire cast including Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz among others.
The 2009 revolving around a gang of Jewish soldiers plotting to take down the Nazi government had the director collaborate with Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz, who delivered brilliant performances. Who can forget the iconic scene of Brad Pitt's introduction as "Enzo Gorlomi" with Christoph Waltz's character towards the end?
The Kill Bill franchise has undoubtedly been one of the best works by Tarantino. The film starring Uma Thurman consists of some of the most iconic action sequences in Hollywood films.
This crime drama by Tarantino is one of the most essential films of the 1990s and if you haven't watched it yet, it's a must on your list for Quentin's films. With some memorable performances by Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta, the film is one of Tarantino's crowning jewels and it won him a Palme d’Or, and his first screenwriting Oscar.