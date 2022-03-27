Quentin Tarantino Birthday: A look at the director's best films with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and more

1 / 6

Quentin Tarantino's career

Quentin Tarantino is undoubtedly one of the best directors of his generation. The filmmaker has had an illustrious career during which he has directed several films that have become iconic to pop culture. In his amazing career, the director has collaborated with several amazing actors including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson among others. As the director celebrates his birthday on March 27 and turns 59, we take a look at some of his best films including Django Unchained among others. The director who grew up in Hollywood began his career as an independent filmmaker with Reservoir Dogs in 1992. In his brilliant career, Tarantino has won several accolades including the Palme d'Or and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his film Pulp Fiction. For fans, it has always been exciting for the audiences to have seen the director collaborate with some of the biggest stars. Among the director's several major honours, one of the biggest ones has been his film franchise, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2. As we celebrate the director's birthday, here's a look at some of his best films.

Photo Credit : Getty Images