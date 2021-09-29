5 Selfie PHOTOS of R Madhavan that will make your heart skip a beat

R Madhavan is one of the popular actors, also fondly known as Maddy among his fans. The actor has been ruling the industry for decades and enjoys a massive fan base, especially among women. The Tamil, Bollywood star has starred in films like Guru, Saala Khadoos, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, Aaytha Ezhuthu, Minnale, Tanu Weds Manu Returns among others. From playing a chocolate boy role to an impulsive boxing coach in Saala Khadoos, Maddy is a perfectionist
R Madhavan has aged like fine wine and is the all-time favourite actor of many, especially of 90s kids. He is one of the few male actors who holds a special place in our hearts due to his charismatic personality. Maddy has been the nation's crush for years and there is no denying it. Every time he posts a selfie, female fans go gaga over. Take a look to see some of his internet-breaking selfies
R Madhavan looks younger as days pass and this picture in clean-shaven face is proof of it.
R Madhavan is a pro at sunkissed photos, he glows like ever flaunting his fine features.
R Madhavan looks stunning flaunting his messy hair and beard with a bright smile. We are all hearts for it.
Madhavan's salt and pepper look has aged well as he still continues to charm fans.