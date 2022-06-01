5 times R Madhavan brought out his Maddy side with wife Sarita; See pics

1 / 6

R Madhavan in his Maddy avatar

It has been 2 decades since R Madhavan won our hearts with his portrayal of Maddy in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main in 2001. The star is celebrating his 52nd birthday today and on this occasion let's overgo the heart-melting love story of the hunk. R Madhavan wanted to join the army, but his parents insisted that he should study management. He studied electronics at the end and started conducting communication and public speaking classes and that is where is met his future wife Sarita, who was an aspiring air hostess and hence joined the class for personality grooming. She cleared her interview, thanks to R Madhavan, and to celebrate, she took him out for a dinner, and the rest as they say is history. They dated for 8 years after that and later tied the knot in 1999. Now, let us have a look at some precious moments of the lovebirds.

Photo Credit : R Madhavan Instagram