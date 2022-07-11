Mohanlal to R Madhavan: 5 South Indian stalwarts who wore director's hat

    Our South film fraternity is full of multitalented people. There are a number of actors who have done some exquisite work as filmmakers as well. The latest example is R Madhavan's recently released biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which narrates the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Given that this was his first directorial venture, the project has done some outstanding business at the box office. Besides R Madhavan, Superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty have also dabbed into filmmaking and have delivered some promising projects. Kamal Haasan has also worked behind the camera and given us some gems, including the 1997 laughter ride Chachi 420. He has also helmed the 2000 critically acclaimed drama, Hey Ram. On this note, we bring to you a list of some actors from the South film fraternity who have also made a mark for themselves as directors.

    Mohanlal is right now busy helming the ambitious fantasy adventure drama Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham.

    R Madhavan donned the director's hat for the first time for the 2022 biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

    Kamal Haasan has directed several noteworthy projects like Chachi 420, Hey Ram, Vishwaroopam, and Vishwaroopam 2, to name a few.

    Prithviraj Sukumaran has carved a nitch for himself as a filmmaker with movies like Lucifer, Driving License, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and Jana Gana Mana.

    Silambarasan TR has also expanded his horizons in films like Manmadhan, Manmadhan 2, Vallavan, and Vaaliban..

