PHOTOS: R Madhavan and son Vedaant's journey is all about love

1 / 6

R Madhavan and son Vedaant's journey

While other actors look forward to launching their sons on the silver screen, R Madhavan has some other plans for his 16-year-old son Vedaant. The young athlete recently bagged seven medals for Maharashtra in swimming at the junior national aquatic championships in Bengaluru, making the star a proud dad. Every achievement by Vedaant is celebrated by his father, who cannot contain his excitement when it comes to his little boy. On Vedaant’s 16th birthday last August, R Madhavan called himself a blessed father. He even penned an emotional note for Vedaant on social media, “Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father.”

Photo Credit : R Madhavan Instagram