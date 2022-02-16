PHOTOS: R Madhavan and son Vedaant's journey is all about love

While other actors look forward to launching their sons on the silver screen, R Madhavan has some other plans for his 16-year-old son Vedaant. The young athlete recently bagged seven medals for Maharashtra in swimming at the junior national aquatic championships in Bengaluru, making the star a proud dad.
Every achievement by Vedaant is celebrated by his father, who cannot contain his excitement when it comes to his little boy.
On Vedaant’s 16th birthday last August, R Madhavan called himself a blessed father. He even penned an emotional note for Vedaant on social media, “Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father.”
Photo Credit : R Madhavan Instagram
Dad R Madhavan wishes Vedaant on his 16th birthday.
R Madhavan with son Vedaant during a family pooja in traditional attires.
Little Vedaant looks adorable sitting on his dad’s shoulders in this old picture.
R Madhavan with son Vedaant in this black and white still is father-son goals.
R Madhavan and Vedaant enjoying a boy night out on Father’s Day.