R Madhavan: 10 PHOTOS that give us an insight into the Nishabdham star's aesthetically pleasing home in Mumbai

1 / 10

Photos that take you inside R Madhavan's home

R Madhavan is back with another interesting thriller Nishabdham which is all set to release soon on an OTT platform. The actor reunited with his Rendu co star, Anushka Shetty portrays the role in the psychological thriller film. In 2001 with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Maddy made his debut as a leading Bollywood actor opposite Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza. With his sizzling on-screen chemistry with Dia Mirza and his portrayal of a lover boy, Madhavan became a household name with this movie. His roles in Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and of course! Tanu Weds Manu are still one of the most iconic characters of Bollywood. The 50-year-old actor celebrated the 19th anniversary of his film sleeper hit 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' with co-star Dia Mirza. The two had a virtual reunion and shared with their fans some delightful and memorable moments from the sets of the movie. At the beginning of his career, he was seen in TV shows such as Banegi Apni Baat in the early 1990s. He was also seen in A Mouthful of Sky, Sea Hawks and more. ‘People told me I am a TV actor and will never do films. When I got Tamil films, they said I won’t get Hindi movies’ shared R Madhavan in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. In 1996, Madhavan worked on Santosh Sivan's sandalwood talc commercial, Sivan later recommended him to Mani Ratnam to take part in a screen test for a role in Iruvar. In fact, Madhavan was initially rejected by Mani Ratnam for the movie Tamizhselvan as he thought Madhavan's eyes looked too young for a senior role. In 2001 with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. His social media is a virtual treat for all his Bollywood and South fans and today we have these snaps of the actor's stunning home in Mumbai as shared by Maddy on his social media. Check them out.

Photo Credit : R Madhavan's instagram