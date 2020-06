R Madhavan Birthday Special: Sunkissed to shirtless; When the South actor blessed our feed with his selfies

1 / 15

Happy Birthday R Madhavan; Check out his selfies

"Actor N Loving it-lived a 100 lives within this one, thanks to the job-Made films-Some that U liked and yet others I indulged in-Blessed and fortunate." this is how R Madhavan who turns a year older today defines his social media bio. Also known as Maddy, the actor turns 50 today and yes! we know your reaction to the number here and there is nothing which can deny the fact that he is aging like fine wine. In 1996, Madhavan worked on Santosh Sivan's sandalwood talc commercial, Sivan later recommended him to Mani Ratnam to take part in a screen test for a role in Iruvar. In fact, Madhavan was initially rejected by Mani Ratnam for the movie Tamizhselvan as he thought Madhavan's eyes looked too young for a senior role. In 2001 with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Maddy made his debut as a leading Bollywood actor opposite Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza. With his sizzling on-screen chemistry with Dia Mirza and his portrayal of a lover boy, Madhavan became a household name with this movie. His roles in Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and of course! Tanu Weds Manu are still one of the most iconic characters of Bollywood. The actor was last seen in the film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018. His movie Nishabdham opposite Anushka Shetty was to be released in April but due to the ongoing lockdown and safety guidelines, the new release date is yet to be announced. Maddy loves sharing insights about his life on his social media handle every now and then. His social grid is filled with nostalgic snaps, movie stills, vacation photos and family pics. But our favourite are his selfies. On R Madhavan's birthday check out these stunning selfies of the actor.

Photo Credit : Instagram