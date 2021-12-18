5 Pictures of Raashi Khanna that makes her the most glamorous diva

1 / 6

All the times Raashi Khanna awed us with her stunning looks

Raashi Khanna is one of the most popular actresses down South. The diva made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe co-starring John Abraham, and Nargis Fakhri. She then made her debut in Tollywood with Oohalu Gusagusalade. With her talent and hard work, she has successfully established herself as one of the prominent actresses in the South film industry. Soon Raashi Khanna will be seen sharing screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in Karan Johar’s Yodha. Here's a look at some of the most stunning looks of Raashi Khanna that are too cute to miss.

Photo Credit : Nishat Fatima/Raashi Khanna's Instagram