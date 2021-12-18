5 Pictures of Raashi Khanna that makes her the most glamorous diva

Published on Dec 18, 2021 08:10 PM IST
   
    All the times Raashi Khanna awed us with her stunning looks

    All the times Raashi Khanna awed us with her stunning looks

    Raashi Khanna is one of the most popular actresses down South. The diva made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe co-starring John Abraham, and Nargis Fakhri. She then made her debut in Tollywood with Oohalu Gusagusalade. With her talent and hard work, she has successfully established herself as one of the prominent actresses in the South film industry. Soon Raashi Khanna will be seen sharing screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in Karan Johar’s Yodha. Here's a look at some of the most stunning looks of Raashi Khanna that are too cute to miss.

    Photo Credit : Nishat Fatima/Raashi Khanna's Instagram

    Exudes elegance in orange

    Exudes elegance in orange

    The actress chose a gorgeous orange dress to walk the red carpet at IFFI Goa. The breezy ensemble featured a corseted body, a bejewelled belt, and sequin detailing all over. As the ensemble looked extremely glamourous on her, it is hard to take eyes off her.

    Photo Credit : Raashi Khanna's Instagram

    Radiant in red lehenga

    Radiant in red lehenga

    Raashi Khanna looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red lehenga featuring golden work. The actress teamed her ensemble with a matching mesh dupatta and completed her look with statement earrings.

    Photo Credit : Vinayakk Kulkarnii/Raashi Khanna's Instagram

    Raashi Khanna strikes a confident pose in a sequined dress

    Raashi Khanna strikes a confident pose in a sequined dress

    The actress never leaves a chance to make her fans' hearts flutter with her glamorous look. She donned a sequin dress sporting a high slit. She glammed up her look with kohled-up eyes, subtle make-up, and left her hair open to ace the stunning look.

    Photo Credit : Raashi Khanna's Instagram

    Epitome of grace

    Epitome of grace

    Animal prints are the new trend and Raashii certainly knows how to rock it. The actress donned a full-sleeved cobra print top and paired it with a matching mini skirt. She kept her effortless makeup minimum and stood out as a winner in wavy hair.

    Photo Credit : Vinayakk Kulkarnii/Raashi Khanna's Instagram

    Raashi Khanna is a beauty in black

    Raashi Khanna is a beauty in black

    In the picture, Raashi Khanna can be seen donning a black dress that brings the drama with exaggerated and puffed-up shoulder pads. The black ensemble featured the charm of a classic written all over it. With glamorous and bold make-up she completely aced the look and gave party vibes.

    Photo Credit : Palaniappan Subramanyam/Raashi Khanna's Instagram