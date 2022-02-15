PHOTO: 5 looks by Raashii Khanna that are perfect for a casual day out

The gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna is one of the most popular actresses of Tollywood and is a constant fan favourite. This beauty made her South debut as the main lead actress with the romantic entertainer Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014,) 7 years ago. She acted alongside many top stars of the industry as well as worked with ace directors.
Raashii Khanna keeps posting in different high-glam looks, giving the fashion police a run for its money. Whether it is traditional attire or a short dress, the star carries every look with such perfection that fans cannot help but praise her. Here are a few looks from Raashii Khanna that serve major inspo for casual attires.
Photo Credit : Raashii Khanna Instagram
This crop top and pants outfit screams summer fit unlike no other as it is a perfect mix of comfy and stylish. She paired up her yellow crop top with white pants and brown heels. Heading for lunch, Raashi is here to show how to rock the look.
Raashii Khanna styled her floral dress and showed why it never goes out of style. Keeping it minimal, she completed the look with slippers and sunglasses.
A basic look for a day out by Raashii Khanna. She opted for blue denim jeans and teamed them up with a white blouse and brown flats. Keeping her makeup minimal, her hair was styled naturally too.
Raashii Khanna's pop of colour is the perfect casual outing look. The actress opted for a blue jumpsuit but added a touch of colour with orange and also went for a retro vibe with her hairstyle. She put a headband on her ponytail and red ballerina flats.