PHOTO: 5 looks by Raashii Khanna that are perfect for a casual day out

Casual yet stylish looks of Raashii Khanna

The gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna is one of the most popular actresses of Tollywood and is a constant fan favourite. This beauty made her South debut as the main lead actress with the romantic entertainer Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014,) 7 years ago. She acted alongside many top stars of the industry as well as worked with ace directors. Raashii Khanna keeps posting in different high-glam looks, giving the fashion police a run for its money. Whether it is traditional attire or a short dress, the star carries every look with such perfection that fans cannot help but praise her. Here are a few looks from Raashii Khanna that serve major inspo for casual attires.

