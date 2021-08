1 / 5

Fashion inspiration

Raashii Khanna made her debut with the critically acclaimed Bollywood movie Madras Cafe and has since moved on to the South Indian movie industries of Tollywood and Kollywood, where she has made her name. The actress not only proved her mettle in acting but also impressed her fans with singing, fitness healthy lifestyle and fashion. RaashIi is quite active on social media and keeps sharing stunning pictures, which go viral often. RaashIi Khanna is one of the fittest actresses in the film industry. Since 2015, she has been on rigorous body transformation by constantly hitting the gym and performing yoga asanas. She is also one such actress, who often gets spotted at the gym by the paparazzi. And every time she steps out to work out, she makes sure everyone's heads turn with her cool athleisure outfits. RaashIi Khanna is the ultimate model figure for active and athleisure wear as she dons them with poise and sets major goals. Look ahead to see Raashii's best athleisure looks:

Photo Credit : Raashii Khanna Instagram